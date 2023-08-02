Sona Jobarteh took to the Music on the Half Shell stage Tuesday evening for an electric performance showcasing her unique voice, rhythmic musicality and tremendous talents.
Wielding a Kora, a 21-stringed instrument resembling both a harp and a lute, Jobarteh entranced attendees with melodic and uplifting tunes accompanied by rich harmonies and danceable drums.
“We’re here to of course share with you something about this culture where this music is from,” Jobarteh said. “This is our moment to share together.”
Despite trying to get attendees to sing along with the lyrics, it took a moment for the crowd to catch on. Jobarteh, a seasoned performer, started the song over.
“This is something that it’s so important to me to get to feel your energy. Honestly that was around 2% of what I was expecting from you,” Jobarteh said. “So if we can try to make up the other 98, I would be so happy.”
The crowd emphatically sang back “Woyiyo woyiyo jarabi,” as originally requested.
Before Jobarteh and her band took the stage, attendees were busy filling up on snacks and meals from various available vendors. Firefighters from the Local 1110 union stirred vats of popping kettle corn, bagging it up for sale. Garrett Russell was one of those firefighters donning an apron, oven mitts and a face shield to whip up fresh kettle corn for customers.
“We raise money for our activity fund, and within our activity fund, not only does it kind of go back into the popcorn but it’s also for families in need. It gives us a chance to give back to our community as needed,” Russell said. “We usually have pretty big crowds. That’s the kind of support our community gives us so we like to give back by doing stuff like this. And it’s pretty delicious.”
David and Theresa Byrd have been attending performances for the nine years they’ve lived in Douglas County. They said they have only missed one or two shows. Their tradition is to show up at 6 p.m., play a game – this time it was a match of Cribbage played on a small folding table – and enjoy the show.
“We love coming here. It’s where we come for our date night. After 40 years of marriage we still go out for date night,” Theresa Byrd said. “We’ve loved coming here to half shell since we moved down here nine years ago.”
The pair will sometimes bring their grandchildren to burn some energy on the playground while they listen to the live music, enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere and letting the evening’s artist be a surprise for them.
“We don’t have a single genre we like — we listen to it all,” David Byrd said. “We don’t research them ahead of time, we don’t know what we’re gonna come to hear, we’re just happy to be out here listening to it.“
Next week’s performers will be The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and the season will come to a close Aug. 15 when the Lao Tizer Band takes the stage.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.