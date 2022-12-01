Nineteen of Umpqua Actors Community Theatre’s youngest members are looking to teach patrons all about the true meaning of Christmas with “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
There’s a lot to learn, according to the cast. Throughout the production, we follow Charlie Brown as he tries to figure out what exactly the big deal is about this particular holiday. According to his friend Linus (Jonathan Block), Charlie is the only person he knows “who can take a wonderful season like Christmas and turn it into a problem.”
Charlie means to fix that and find his holiday happiness, but the journey isn’t that easy. He will have to look past the consumerism and some negativity from his friends to find his joy.
This is Chantelle Smith’s first time as lead director, though she has been involved in theater for over a decade. She’s put that experience to good use, making small tweaks to the set and costumes add just a bit more theater magic to the play.
“I’ve learned a lot, both as a first time director and as a director of almost 20 kids,” Smith said. “One of the things I definitely need is to learn to rely on people sooner.”
The hardest part was whittling down to just 19 cast members. The script calls for 13, but over 50 community members auditioned for the play. Smith said she called in help to ensure she chose the best possible person for each role.
The cast ranges in age from nine to 15, with actors experience ranging even wider. Some have never been on stage, while others have never had anything more than an ensemble role. Their motivation for taking the stage varies from a love of acting to wanting to do something with their friends.
Playing Charlie Brown has been an awesome experience for Parker Jackson.
“At the end of the day, he’s the bald man himself,” the 11-year-old said. “It’s awesome.”
Parker has been working to make himself sound more “kidish” for the role. But really, he said, he is mostly learning about family.
“It’s about family. All the friends love each other and they are just one big family,” Parker said. “My vibe for this is that I hope it is the best junior production that people have seen.”
Gabriela Shaklee had to be a part of this play simply because she loves Charlie Brown. It’s a family tradition for her.
“I have always loved Charlie Brown,” the 12-year-old said. “Ever since I was little, I remember watching them. I love the characters, it’s a family tradition to watch the specials. So I thought it would be a really fun experience and sort of nostalgic for some of my family members who are coming to the show.”
Gabriela plays Violet, saying the opportunity has really taught her about character development. In previous plays, she’s played happy-go-lucky characters, but this time Gabriela said she gets to act like a mean girl.
So what is the meaning of Christmas? According to the script, which many of the cast quoted, its “glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward men.” But other responses included family, the birth of Jesus Christ, hope, joy, friendship, love, compassion and kindness.
Charlie Brown lovers and newbies alike can deduce their own holiday meaning when “A Charlie Brown Christmas” opens Monday.
