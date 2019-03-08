The First Presbyterian Church's annual Lenten Meditation in Music will begin at 12:10 p.m. Friday and continue every Friday through April 19 at 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Each year, various artists come together in the church’s sanctuary to offer music for meditation and prayer during the season of Lent. This year’s lineup includes the First Presbyterian Women's Trio, the Umpqua Community College Chamber Choir, Christopher Glenn, the Evenson Handbell and Celestial Tollers Handbell choirs, Karen Gibbs and Wylde River Duo. Traditional Good Friday Readings and Music will be read by Rev. Vicky Brown, Rev. Jane Baker and Rev. David Thompson on the final day.
Due to kitchen reconstruction, lunches may not be served until later in the season.
Information: 541-673-5559 and fpcrose.org
