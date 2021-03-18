The First Presbyterian Church's annual Lenten Meditation in Music will be held at 12:10 p.m. each Friday until April 2. Instead of traditional in person performances, this year each performance will be online and accessible any time after release.
Each Lenten Meditation in Music performance will be released on Facebook, YouTube and the church's website.
Since 1978, various artists come together to offer music for meditation and prayer during the season of Lent. This year's schedule includes:
- Friday: Tonnie Bernhardson, Marcia Hendrick, Sharon Kercher, Brenda Olson and Donna Spicer as the Women's Ensemble
- March 26: Methodist Bell Ensemble and Celestial Tollers Handbell Choir
- April 2: Traditional Good Friday gospel readings from Rev. Vicky Brown, Rev. Jane Baker, Rev. Gail Duba, and Rev. David Thompson, with music from Dr. Mark Angle-Hobson.
