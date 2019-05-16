The Umpqua Valley Arts Association has announced five new exhibits, opening Friday.
The Hallie Brown Ford Gallery will host the ninth annual ArtWorks Northwest exhibit. Juror Danielle M. Knapp, currently the McCosh Curator at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the University of Oregon in Eugene, selected the 56 works from over 900 submissions.
Artists from Alaska to Northern California, and as far east as Montana and Wyoming were invited to apply, making ArtWorks Northwest one of the most wide ranging and exciting regional exhibits in the state of Oregon.
A group exhibit juried by UVAA’s Gallery Committee will be featured in the Corridor Gallery. The exhibit will feature the works of Oregon artists Keathley, McBrien, Moran, Wadsworth/Grew and Stewart.
Each year, UVAA puts out a call to artists to apply for a show in one of their galleries. The pieces are chosen through a committee process.
The Red Door Gallery will feature another group exhibit. Titled “Celebrating Abstractions,” artists Elaine Dunham, Sharon Jensen, Susan Lehman, Geralyn Inokuchi and Eric Olander come together to represent their unique versions of Abstract painting and sculpture.
An artist led tour of “Celebrating Abstractions” will take place 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Paintings from Elizabeth Magee and Shannon Sullivan will be featured in Gallery II. Their two person show is titled “Unfamiliar Ground.”
The Student Gallery features “It’s Not You It’s Me,” an exhibit of works from students at Umpqua Community College. The works from Angle Mae Bioy, Jayden Dukes, Colleen Jackson, Lillian Meier and Serena Swanson express and explore the variety of ways that these artists view themselves internally as well as how they feel about the way world views them.
The exhibits will open with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 17.
The event is free and open to the public.
All five exhibits will be on display until June 30. The Art Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sunday, Monday and all major holidays.
