Oakland-based cover band Flashbak will perform from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg.
According to the news release, this six-member band plays the best of classic rock 'n' roll, country and blues from the 50s through modern day favorites.
"This group specializes in music that makes all ages want to get up and dance," the release states.
Admission is $10, which includes entry, wine tasting, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass. Seating is first-come, first served. Reservations are needed; contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number in your party and phone number to make your reservation. Reservations can also be made at the Deflino Vineyards website.
This concert will be held in the pavilion next to the pond, requiring guests to bring their own chairs, blankets or pop-up tents. According to organizers, tents will need to be placed at the top of the hill and guests can set them up Saturday morning.
Rolling Thunder BBQ will have "the best barbecue in Roseburg" available for purchase; many Delfino wines and Two Shy brews will also be available for purchase.
