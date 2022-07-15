If you ask Sara Marvin why Flutestock is an important community event she will tell you that in times like these, people need flute music.
“The country — the whole world really — is really divided. People are upset and angry. But there’s nothing more soothing than Native American Flute music,” she said. “We refer to it as our flute medicine.”
A festival honoring the Native American style flute, Flutestock returns bigger and better than before on Friday. Opening ceremonies for the free event will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the main stage at the Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38 W.
Performances, workshops, auctions and more will be held throughout the weekend.
Marvin said it all began as a twinkle in Alby Thoumsin eye. It was a simple wish: Thoumsin wanted to make friends with other flute players. His dream came to fruition in 2017, when he and two others organized the very first Flutestock.
Marvin joined after seeing how exhausted Thoumsin was trying to put the event on with just three people. So, she volunteered to help and has taken up the mantle of board secretary.
“It’s a lot of work, but I love it,” she said. “I am definitely kept busy, but I have absolutely no regrets. This is more fun than any job.”
The schedule is packed with a wide variety of happenings. There are multiple open mic, which welcomes everyone, and learning opportunities from some of the most talented flute players around.
This year’s roster includes Mary Youngblood, the first woman to both professionally record the Native American Flute and win two Grammy Awards for “Best Native American Music Album,” as well as Rona Yellow Robe, who won Flutist of the Year in 2014 and 2016 at the Native American Music Awards.
According to the press release, Timothy J.P. Gomez, Tommy Graven, Geri Littlejohn and Pamela Mortensen will also offer performances on one of Flutestock’s two stages. These performers are there at no cost to the festival. They will attempt to make money and cover expenses through lessons and workshops offered primarily by donation only.
“One thing that is very important about Flutestock is that we operate as an egalitarian fellowship,” Marvin said. “Even when big names come in, they are treated with great respect, of course, but they are not treated like they’re any better than the rest of us as people. It’s not a place for egos. We just don’t do that. We are all just so down to Earth.”
Flute, drum and crafts vendors, raffles, performances by Aztec dancers, a face painting booth for all ages and food carts round out the list of offerings.
Flutestock will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. A 6:30 p.m. performance feature all of the professional performers will be held both Friday and Saturday. For a full schedule, visit bit.ly/3yCPl4M.
Marvin said she isn’t sure what size crowd the event will draw, but with such big names on their schedule she is anticipating a record gathering. Organizers did take to Facebook on Wednesday to ask anyone who might not feel well to please test before attending the event.
“We are a community engaged in taking care for one another and want to encourage everyone to make an effort so we can ALL stay safe. Thank you for understanding!,” the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.