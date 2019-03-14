For the first time, Roseburg will host a Hallie Ford Fellowship exhibit. Thirteen Oregon artists will be featured in a dual-venue presentation between both the Umpqua Valley Arts Association and the Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College.
According to a statement by curator Diana Nawi, the Hallie Ford Fellowship in the Visual Arts is “an award given annually to artists living in Oregon based on accomplishment, depth of practice, and future potential.”
Titled “What Needs to Be Said,” the exhibit has no single theme, but attempts to portray the different aspects of what happens in an artist’s studio.
“Art is something we do for ourselves, and something we undertake in the spirit of the collective, sharing our thoughts and investigations with others through exhibitions and conversations. It is, simply, the expression of what needs to be said. While for each artist this is understood and manifested differently, it is an idea that suggests the importance of artistic practice for the individual and society more broadly—something the Hallie Ford Fellowship unquestionably supports,” Nawi said in a press release.
Karl Burkheimer, Ben Buswell, Tannaz Farsi, MK Guth, Anya Kivarkis, Geraldine Ondrizek, Tom Prochaska, Wendy Red Star, Jack Ryan, Blair Saxon-Hill, Storm Tharp, Samantha Wall and Lynne Woods Turner all won the Hallie Ford Fellowship between 2014 and 2016. Mediums including photography, drawing, printmaking, installation, sculpture, sound and public engagement.
According to Susan Rochester, chair for UCC’s Fine and Performing Arts department, four artists will be featured in the Art Gallery in the Whipple Fine Arts building.
“It’s wonderful, because it’s a group of artists that have received one of the highest art honors in the state of Oregon,” said Rochester. “To see the work that these artists are producing two to three years out from when they had that experience is really exciting.”
Work from the other nine artists will be on display in the Hallie Brown Ford, Red, Corridor Galleries at UVAA.
Sarah Grew and Roseburg High School art students will also be on display in Gallery II and the Student Gallery at UVAA.
The exhibit opens Friday. Karl Burkheimer, Blair Saxon-Hill and Samantha Wall, three of the artists featured in the exhibit, will hold an artists panel at 11 a.m. in Centerstage Theater, also located in UCC’s Whipple Fine Arts building.
“A great artist panel is like a wonderful dinner party conversation that the audience gets to be privy to and participate in,” said Rochester, who will be moderating the panel. “There will be questions about practice and process and which direction their work is going and who they admire, that sort of thing. And then there will be time for the audience to ask questions.”
A catered exhibit tour will be held at noon at UCC. UVAA will hold their opening reception at 4 p.m. A shuttle between UCC and UVAA will be available for free from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Ford Family Fellowship exhibit will be on display at both locations until May 8. Hours for both locations can be found at their respective websites.
