Former Roseburg resident and artist G. Lewis Clevenger has been chosen to exhibit his abstract compositions in the in the governor’s office of the Capitol Building in Salem from May 26 to July 25.
Entitled “Moving On,” Clevenger’s paintings include bold colors and overlapping, softly geometric forms.
“The paintings develop as I ‘push’ the mark making and the canvas pushes back in response. The colors and composition shift and settle in as the painting progresses. My paintings develop and change daily,” Clevenger said in a press release.
According to a press release, Clevenger was born in Roseburg and attended the Pacific Northwest College of Art in the early 1970s. His works have been exhibited in various group and solo shows throughout the pacific northwest, including at the Portland Art Museum, the Tacoma Art Museum and the Corvallis Arts Center. He was selected for the Oregon Biennial in 1982, 1999 and 2003, and received the Joan Mitchell Foundation Award in 2004. Clevenger’s work can be found in public collections such as the Hallie Ford Museum of Art at Willamette University in Salem, the Portland Art Museum and the Meyer Memorial Trust in Portland.
The art in the Governor’s Office Program honors selected artists in Oregon with exhibitions in the reception area of the Governor’s Office in the State Capitol. Artists are nominated by a statewide committee of arts professionals who consider artists representing the breadth and diversity of artistic practice across Oregon, and are then selected by the Arts Commission with the participation of the Governor’s Office.
Only professional, living Oregon artists are considered and an exhibit in the Governor’s office is regarded as a “once in a lifetime” honor.
