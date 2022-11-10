Friends of the Roseburg Library winter book sale begins Dec. 1 Erica Reynolds Erica Reynolds Special Sections Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Nov 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Friends of the Roseburg Public Library Vice President Marcy Tassano, left, gives directions during the spring book sale set up held in March 2022. Courtesy of the City of Roseburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library will host a winter book sale Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3 in the library's Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.Book sale hours will be from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.This better book sale features newer editions and books in excellent condition suitable for gifting. No library withdrawals except on the bargain tables. All books $1; half price on Saturday.Proceeds benefit the library's collections, programs and projects.More info: roseburglibraryfriends.org; 541-492-7050. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sale Roseburg Public Library Commerce Publishing Economics Libraries Winter Collection Library Bargain New Edition Erica Reynolds Special Sections Editor Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Erica Reynolds Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Douglas County local election results Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past Skarlatos party watches and waits Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Women's College Basketball Scores Thursday's Transactions Greek Results Greek Standings Queens (NC) 99, Clinton College 65
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.