WINSTON — Three “birds” —Angelee Pelke, Rain Knee and Laura Pike— practiced singing “A Year with Frog and Toad” in the entryway of Winston Middle School on Tuesday in preparation for the Riverbend Live! Youth Theater show Friday and Saturday.
“3, 2, 1, action,” Kora Strunk, 8, said, clapping as the birds sang for a second time.
Adapted from the Broadway show, “A Year with Frog and Toad,” the play showcases an abundance of wildlife — turtles, squirrels, moles, mice, snails and more — as Frog and Toad celebrate their unique differences.
Bart McHenry, Umpqua Community College theater professor, is directing this year for the first time, hosting a production based on the nostalgic “Frog and Toad” book series by Arnold Lobel.
“I’m excited to provide an opportunity for the kids to perform for an outside audience,” McHenry said.
Over the last six weeks, the crew has worked on set design, rehearsing lines and choreographing dances, but also finding time for group-bonding games and lots of snack breaks.
“It’s fun getting to help the kids have a fun summer,” Maleata Polamalu, an assistant from Umpqua Community College, said while painting a tree branch. “I just hope they’re enjoying it as much as I do.”
Rain said that her favorite part is being able to talk to people their age.
“It beats being alone in your room all summer,” Laura said. The kids said the program gives them a way to connect and make friends — a theme carried throughout the play itself.
Over the course of four seasons, Frog and Toad have self-conscious swimming adventures, send snail mail, eat soggy sandwiches and fall off sleds — all driven by their platonic love and devoted friendship.
Dousing a set display in pink, yellow and purple flowers, 10-year-old Emma Nixon said that she loves getting to dance and meet new people, “everyone is super fun and energetic.”
Aliana Stanton, 10, playing the role of a squirrel, said that everyone gets to be themselves which is her favorite part.
From sitting in an undercover area outside to paint, to stopping for a break in the gym to get a drink, to singing in repetition, the crew kept busy.
“When you perform, it’s scary but you just have to do it — you get to express yourself,” Serenity Jackson, 11, said, advising others to “just go for it.”
Performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Riverbend Park Amphitheater, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.