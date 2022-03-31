Return to the fantastical world and the legendary magical school of Harry Potter in “Puffs,” an Umpqua Actors Community Theatre play opening Thursday.
Harry Potter and his wizarding world have captivated readers and movie lovers for over two decades. Some sources say the books are the highest-selling series of novels ever, with more than 500 million copies sold worldwide. In fact, Roseburg Public Library Director Kris Wiley said “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was the most popular electronic title checked out by Douglas County residents in 2021.
It’s safe to assume that the adventures of Harry and his friends are rather well-known. The tale of Wayne Hopkins and his Puff friends, however, is not so famous.
“He finds himself at a certain school of magic and he ends up being cast into the Puff house,” director Ashley Chitwood explained. “The Puffs are not very well liked. They are kind of the losers. When he gets put in the house, he meets the other Puffs, who are also unique characters. It’s their story.”
The play follows the same storyline as the popular J. K. Rowling series, but from the Puff perspective.
Wayne Hopkins, Megan Jones and Oliver Rivers are the three leading characters. Neither Wayne nor Oliver knew about the magic world until they received their letters inviting them to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while Megan is the outcast daughter of an imprisoned follower of the dark lord.
“I am emo and I am a loner and I don’t like anybody except for my two friends, Wayne and Oliver,” said Alanna MacKintosh, who plays Megan. “My character grows to like other people as the story progresses, but I start off as someone who is incredibly stand off-ish.”
Wayne, on the other hand, is described as a “dork.”
“Wayne is a dork, plain and simple. Not a nerd, a ‘90s dork. One that got beat up at school a lot,” acting newcomer Devin Clark said. “Basically the story is how he traverses this whole new world from a perspective not too much unlike Harry’s, except a lot less bad ass. Like, if you were ever in school and tried to make a joke to make everyone laugh and instead they just stare at you, that’s pretty much Wayne. But as the story goes on, he grows into a hero, essentially.”
Oliver is a mathematical genius in the human world but at Hogwarts, he’s just another Puff. Actor Tyler Wiprud, who shares the role of Oliver with actor Ian McGowen, described Oliver as a nerd who had everything going for him in the human world, only to find himself struggling in this new world of magic.
“During their time at the school, they find out what makes them special,” Chitwood said. “Some of them find it somewhat on their own and others rely on each other and they form friendships and work together.”
A variety of favored characters, from Dumbledore and Snape to more minor characters like herbology professor Pomona Sprout, make appearances throughout the production, all be it with different names due to licensing. The cast describes the play as both a parody and a parallel story, with overlapping themes and plots, just from a different point-of-view.
“If you like a certain boy wizard and the story of him and you like Shakespeare abridged, it’s similar to that. It has a similar cadence, tone and is slightly farcical,” actress Sam Starns said. “There are even little Easter eggs in some of the lines that hint at or make fun of differences between the books and movies.”
This story, however, does stand on its own. You don’t have to understand the world or be familiar with Harry Potter to enjoy this play. Patrons will see a full gambit of emotions and genres, from comedy to drama, sadness and sentimentality.
Chitwood and the cast as a whole warn that this production is recommended for audiences 13 and older, due to language and suggestive content.
“Puffs” opens 7 p.m. Thursday at the Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Repeat shows will be held Fridays through Sundays until April 24. Tickets are $15 a person and can be purchased ahead of time on the website or at the box office.
Saturday's show and Sunday, April 10 show are reserved for vaccinated patrons only. Masks are optional unless the state says otherwise.
“I don’t think people will be offended, I think fans will enjoy that someone is bringing to light these inconsistencies. Yes, it is parodying a beloved story, but in ways that people that are absolute fans will love,” Mackintosh said.
