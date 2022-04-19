One hundred and fifty pounds of plastic has undergone a metamorphosis in Elkton, thanks to the vision and talent of three local residents and the support of the Elkton Community Education Center.
Alan Mooney approached the center with the idea of doing a mosaic just before the pandemic hit. It placed the project on hold, as grant funding was interrupted at the time. However, this pause allowed the center’s executive director, Marjory Hamann, to assemble what she calls the “dream team.”
Several community and center members were involved in the building process, but it was artists Samantha Fitzgibbon and Marsha Mello who helped make Mooney’s vision a reality.
Mooney became interested in recycling after moving to the area from Arkansas. When recycling services left the area, he decided he didn’t want to give up this new interest. He found open source building plans online, which allowed him to make his own recycling machines.
He’d seen people in the online recycling community use recycled plastics for art projects and thought it would be a fun idea to bring to Elkton.
Between the three of them, they decided a butterfly would be the best fit — after all, ECEC is well-known for its butterfly pavilion. One Oregon Art Commission grant, months of work and 1,200 hexagon tiles later, the mosaic known as “Metamorphosis” was complete.
The piece was recently installed on the side of what will be ECEC’s new wellness building. It sets a green tone for the entire building, which will have a living roof and special water system that will recycle used sink water as plant irrigation. The building will eventually be used as a community wellness center, which Hamman said the center hopes to open in the fall.
It took most of the eight person AmeriCorps team to lift, move and center the 300 pound mosaic, but Ameri-Corps members Tristin Edwards and Isabel Laguarda don’t seem to mind the hard work. After all, they are learning skills they will take with them for the rest of their lives.
“AmeriCorps NCCC is teams of six to 12 people ages 18-26 years old and we travel around the country helping wherever we can. We are assigned to a specific region and we travel around to communities that send out applications and do whatever it is that community requests from us,” Edwards explained. “That can be anything from fire mitigation to working on taxes to working at a community center like this.”
The team has called Elkton home for about two weeks and has helped with everything from building construction to landscaping. Both Laguarda and Edwards said everyone they have met have been eager to share their skills and knowledge, showing them exactly what a community is supposed to be.
“I think Elkton is a super cool example of how a community can come together to better itself and to involve more people. The whole ECEC education center project is really impressive,” Laguarda said. “It is really impressive how they take everyone’s ideas and efforts in the community and develop it into a destination, where people can develop and learn. It’s really inspiring.”
The best part of the project, Mooney said, was that it was a community effort. Plastics were donated by Elkton residents, who were then given the opportunity to help create some of the tiles at events held at the center. One young man made several during one event and swears he can locate all of them within the Monarch’s design.
“One of the key parts to it was we wanted to keep it all local,” Mooney said. “I think it’s really cool that everyone in the community can go by and say ‘hey, I was a part of making that mosaic’ even though they weren’t the one physically putting it together.”
