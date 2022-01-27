Just over a decade ago, five artist friends got together for a road trip, where they spent the day exploring art galleries in Ashland. But it was on the return trip that things changed for these five friends.
“I said ‘wouldn’t it be fun if we could do something like that in Roseburg?’” founding member Jani Brown said.
The trip sparked something in those friends. They called a meeting at Stewart Park, inviting other artists in the area to join them in their venture. The meeting was rife with questions. How would they do this? What would it cost? Where would it go?
From that meeting, Gallery Northwest was born. Fourteen artists agreed to help bring Brown’s idea to life. As luck would have it, a local artist was looking to downgrade her gallery and was vacating the Southeast Jackson Street location the gallery has called home since it opened.
“I do think the gallery is a shining jewel in downtown Roseburg! Lots of wonderful local arts of all sorts, from oil, watercolor, to pastels and pottery and wood-turning: something for everyone!” amateur water color artist Thomas Hall said when he contacted The News-Review about the story. “ One of my favorite art objects at the gallery is a trumpet turned into a table lamp! Talk about clever!
Originally, the space was big enough for two showrooms, but about five years ago the neighboring business closed and the landlord offered the added space. They accepted, adding a studio and small kitchenette. The expansion allowed the gallery to hold art workshops and offer a room rental for “events of every kind.”
Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a damper on workshops. In fact, the gallery chose to close for about six months in 2020 because of the pandemic and has yet to be able to bring back most of its events.
“The community likes us. Before COVID-19, we had a lot of people come to our receptions,” founding member Dan Redlin said.
Ten of the original members are still involved with the gallery, though its membership totals 13. Each works about two days a month running the gallery and all members meet once a month. Soon, the current director will be stepping down. Brown and Trudy Reynolds will take over leadership of the group.
“This has changed me as an artist,” Redlin said. “For me, it really has helped me to be involved in this. I probably wouldn’t paint if I didn’t have some place to display it. I need those accolades, I admit it. It really helps to have the input of everybody else here.”
The gallery displays art created by those artists, with the occasional guest artist featured in the gallery’s front windows. From woodworking to jewelry, pottery to painting, nearly every medium is on display and available for purchase.
“There is just a big variety of art in here. It’s beautiful, I think. We have some great artists,” Cathy Wayne, another founding member, said. “You don’t walk in and just see pastels. We have a little bit of everything.”
Peruse the offers at Gallery Northwest, located at 625 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery will also be one of the passport stops during the Downtown Valentine’s Gift Shop Hop on Feb. 5. Brown said they hope to have their current featured guest artists in attendance that day as a special meet and greet.
“This is my social life. This is my family,” Redlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.