Dawn Day will share another little piece of her heart with Douglas County on Saturday, when Janis in the Vines returns to Delfino Vineyards.
The event first premiered in 2019, when 600 guests from around the world converged on the Roseburg vineyard. A conversation between Day and longtime friend Terri Delfino inspired the idea.
“We were talking about my music and I said ‘They don’t want to hear me sing, they want to hear Janis sing,’” Day said in a 2019 interview. “And (Terri) goes ‘then give them Janis.’”
So that is what Day did. She recruited other local musicians to form the Janis in the Vines band, invited another local band to open, booked some food trucks and spent hours bringing the unique sounds of Janis Joplin back to life.
Day said they always knew they wanted to hold this event annually, but this is the first opportunity organizers have had to bring it back since that first concert. The band has changed a little since 2019, now consisting of Michael Aponte on drums, Michael Mendenhall on keys, Mickey Beach on guitar, Dirk Snyder on bass and, of course, Day as Janis.
Day will also do a performance with Michael Bierbower, the event’s master of ceremonies.
Instead of only having one band perform as the opening act, Day invited several local musicians to perform in a series karaoke-style performances, all with music from 1966-1969.
“Everything is based on that timeframe,” Day said. “All the overhead music and local performances are. I think we will have a flashmob. There’s a dance routine from the Diva Dancers. We like to make it like a little Woodstock or Monterey Pop Festival vibe. It’s a great vibe, everyone are super excited and happy to be there. It’s just a real happy place.”
Day did emphasize that Janis in the Vines is a tribute band, not an impersonation. Their voices are very different, she said, but their common raspiness is what has so many Day fans requesting Joplin songs.
Tickets for Saturday’s cheap thrills are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Contact Delfino Vineyards at 541-673-7575 or visit Prints Charming Screenprinting and Embroidery, 429 SE Main St., Roseburg, as tickets are available now and going quickly. Gates open at 4 p.m., with the Janis band taking the stage at 5 p.m.
Guests need to bring their own seating. No dogs or outside alcohol are allowed.
Granny’s Mini Hut, Dragon Wagon Thai, Rolling Thunder BBQ and Taco Da Town will have food for purchase; Two Shy beer and Delfino wines will also be available. Vendors will also be in attendance, offering a variety of arts and crafts, and Janis in the Vines merchandise.
This will be one of the last events held at Delfino Vinyards, as Jim and Terri Delfino recently announced they will be retiring and closing their operations in October. Day said this might not be the end of the Janis in the Vines band, however, as she hopes to make appearances at other local venues and festivals in the future.
“I hope (Jim and Terri) get a bunch of good memories,” Day said. “I want this to be remembered and for everyone to have a good time. Just love each other and be kind.
