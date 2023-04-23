The show is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 29-30 at the Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Visit glidewildflowershow.org to learn more about the event, scheduled speakers and guided tours. Learn more about all kinds of flowers and other flora around the state at OregonFlora.org.
Starting gardens in Douglas County has been a bit chancy so far this year.
Undaunted by fickle growing weather, wildflower enthusiasts were in the midst of their big, annual gamble this weekend — collecting the budding specimens for the 2023 Glide Wildflower Show. The show will be held next weekend.
Fifty volunteers have been gathering flowering samples of Douglas County’s flora from more than 30 different sites. It’s a collection that’s ever changing year-to-year and even site to site.
“Some years we have been down to 500 specimen, but it’s really a spin of the wheel,” said Dianne Muscarello, vice chair for the show’s council. “Some plants the weather doesn’t seem to bother. Some years a plant will be in full bloom during the show; some years, nothing. The Cascades areas can be two to four weeks behind the valley floor. Until we get out there and start checking, we don’t know.”
Whatever is blooming and collected will be identified and labeled by about eight botanists throughout the week. Despite the curveballs the weather throws each year, the show persists, presenting hundreds of flowering plants for about 1,000-1,200 annual visitors.
To prepare for the gathering and the show, which started in 1965 with just a few flower samples, Muscarello and show treasurer Nancy Tague were printing labels Thursday morning. Those labels go with the volunteers and aid in the identification process from picking to presentation. It’s a precision process that sets the Glide show apart from other similar shows, Muscarello says, and one that has been aided in recent years by an online plant guide centered here in the state, OregonFlora.org.
“It’s so super duper user friendly. It helps people recognize plants based on their geographical location. Like poison oak, it’s every where, but some plants are only in very small areas,” she said. “Plain everyday gardeners can get some information out of this.”
A demonstration on how to use the many tools available on the website will be presented by OregonFlora Taxonomic Director Stephen Meyers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the show.
Meyers has attended the show for the last 10 years. He says the local geography makes Douglas County’s flora uniquely ubiquitous.
“Douglas County is, in my opinion, botanically one of the most interesting places in the state, because so many regions converge. You can just plunk yourself down in Douglas County and find it all,” Meyers said. “There are several ecosystems colliding with each other: Willamette Valley to the north, mountains in the east, coastal range in the west and California from the south. It all comes together to make Douglas County very, very interesting. You don’t find that in many places. Maybe two (ecosystems) — but four — that’s very rare and very special.
“Even if they don’t know that specifically, people know it intuitively.”
Muscarello and Tague sure know that. Tague has about a dozen favorite flowers she hopes to collect every year, but listed fawn lilies, trilliums and wild ginger as a handful that she gets most excited to see. The two women, who have been involved with the show for about 20 years, also lead the two wildflower walks along the Wolf Creek trail on both days of the show. Tague enjoys introducing folks to flowers year after year.
“It’s one of the high points of the year. It’s fun to gather the flowers and to see people come through and see new flowers every year,” she said.
But knowing a place is special and specifically identifying the plants in your own backyard is not nearly so intuitive. The show offers examples of hundreds of plants, arranged by similar cultivars so visitors can see the tiny variations and differences. OregonFlora helps Muscarello and Tegue capture the different details for their show labels.
“You’re walking along (at the show) and say, ‘Oh, I have this plant at my house … hmm, maybe not,’” Muscarello said, giving the example of the coastal pink flowering currant that has a very narrow growing region and a red flowering currant that looks similar, but is found everywhere.
While the Glide event focuses on flowers, the OregonFlora site goes beyond that and covers about 4,700 plants in Oregon. Muscarello and Meyers hope the site offers people a deeper connection to the green and growing around them.
“As long as it’s not being grown on a farm, we’re keeping track of it,” Meyers said. “There aren’t many resources for plant enthusiast — whether an occasional or amateur botanist — that are this specific to this part of the country. Even if it’s a passing interest in plants, we hope they will look in our website. And when they do that, they take more ownership of those plants and take them into their world. And that’s only a good thing.
“There’s a lot of changes coming. We’re going to have to make decisions about what to do, what to preserve. To make those decisions, people need information.”
As for the wildflower collectors, they happily pass their favorite gambit on to would-be visitors to next week’s show.
“You never know what’s going to be there, even if you’ve been there before, there might be a new one, you never know,” said Muscarello. “It’s a safe bet you haven’t seen them all.”
The show runs next weekend at the Glide Community Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include numerous speakers, a beekeeper’s annex, wildflower walks and a native plant sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.