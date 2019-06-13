Chitwood Studio of Dance recital next week
The 50th annual recital for the Chitwood Studio of Dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 and Friday, June 21 at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.
Students age six through 18 will perform ballet, tap and jazz dances.
This year’s major work is titled “A Gathering of Dancers” performed to Claude Bolling’s “Suite for Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Piano Trio.” It Isabelle Hervey, Alexandra Carwithen, Marin Gray, Josey Bennett, Penelope Shipley and Mickayla Fisher.
In honor of the Golden Anniversary, there will be an encore performance of “Amazing Grace.”
General Admission is $6. Tickets are available at the studio, from students and at the door.
Information: 541-673-5792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.