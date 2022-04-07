After two years trapped in the ever-changing climate of pandemic regulations and mask mandates, drama students at Roseburg High School will once more take the stage at the Rose Theater.
Based on an adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, “Sense and Sensibility” will be “brought to life like you’ve never seen it before in this playful and inventive adaptation.”
“I chose Sense and Sensibility as our first main stage production after COVID because, at the end of the day, it is just a lot of fun,” Camille Smicker, Roseburg High School’s new theatre and film studies teacher, said in a press release. “The language is fantastic and this adaptation lends itself to a playful irreverence that students and audience can both truly enjoy.”
This adaptation is playful riff on the classical text. Smicker said she feels it really honors the story we know and love while “concentrating it down and making it fun and accessible.”
The play follows the fates and misfortunes of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. It follows the same plot as Austen’s book, but according to senior Madison McDowell, it “also ingeniously has a modern and comedic twist. I was very curious as to how that would work when I auditioned, but it totally works. The script keeps the more complicated language of Austen’s book, but there are great one-liners and witty quips that make the show quite funny.
“It’s not all fun and games though; the story focuses on a very sweet sister relationship through heartbreak and sadness. It’s a wild ride, and even if you’ve never heard of Jane Austen, you’ll still love our show.”
McDowell tackles the role of Marianne, the far more sensitive of the sisters. McDowell describes her character as romantic and emotional, with a love of classic poetry and a great relationship with her sister, Elinor, who is Marianne’s best friend. It was an easy role for her, McDowell said, as she found several similarities between herself and Marianne.
“I chose to play her as a more exaggerated version of myself,” McDowell said. “I had to imagine myself as a middle child (I’m the oldest in my family) and I had to do some work in order to get the heartbreak down right.”
Ironically, McDowell’s best friend plays Elinor.
“I think my favorite part of the show is the relationship between Elinor and Marianne. Cecile Larson, who plays Elinor, is my best friend and practically my sister. We’re both very like our characters, so it feels very natural to act together,” McDowell said. “The sisters’ relationship is very sweet; even if they tease each other and argue, they support and comfort each other and are ready to fight anyone who hurts the other. I love being able to play part of a very genuine relationship with my best friend.”
Freshman Isaac Standley plays nice guy Sir John Middleton, who gives the Dashwood family their new home.
“The main thing that drew me to audition for this play was the fact that plays are fun and I enjoy acting. The poster was silly, the name was pretty catchy and it all seemed pretty fun,” Standley said. “My favorite part would most definitely be the fight scene. It’s the one and only bit of violence in the whole play and it’s out of nowhere. Definitely the most entertaining bit to watch.”
The cast consists of 18 students — with four others helping on the technical side — most of whom embrace the challenge of multiple roles and a constantly changing set. It’s a highly challenging production, Smicker said, demanding a great deal of skills and concentration from the students.
Everything is on wheels; students are constantly moving chairs, windows and walls to continually create new spaces for this play. Only five actors have singular roles, the rest wear multiple masks throughout the production. This is in addition to much of the cast being relatively new to the stage, either because they are new to the program or because of the pandemic.
“A few were in my introductory acting class first semester and a handful that might have acting experience but they have only done it online because of COVID and have never actually been on stage,” Smicker said. “The lead roles have had some acting experience, but I would say three-quarters are brand new or have only done one show before.”
“Sense and Sensibility” opens at 7 p.m. Friday night at Roseburg High School’s Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. Repeat performances will be held Saturday and April 14-16. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students with ID and free for children 6 years or under.
“We haven’t been experience theater collectively in so long. That feeling and community experience is something you can’t beat. It’s emotional. That’s why we need live performance. It’s different and it impacts you in a different way,” Smicker said.
