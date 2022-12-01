MYRTLE CREEK — Joanna Pickett is checking off an item on her bucket list this holiday season. After watching “Crab Cakes and Murder” this past summer, Pickett knew she had found a place to finally take the chance.
“I just thought, you know, that’s something I’d really like to do. So I asked and here I am, an Elf on the Shelf,” Pickett said.
She is one of 11 elves trying to find their way at Elf University in the Grand Victorian’s 2022 Christmas Variety Show.
According to theatre co-owner and play co-director Joanne Ogle, the production follows a group of elves who have just enrolled at Elf U. There, each elf receives their assignment and learn exactly what it means to be Santa’s helper.
The play is broken up into skits which highlight the lives and struggles of the different elves. Patrons can enjoy singing, dancing, jokes and games throughout the night.
Some elves are responsible over-watchers, like Pickett’s character JoJoBob Jinglebells.
“She’s an Elf on the Shelf and she believes she is absolutely stunning,” Pickett said. “She’s so beautiful she has to carry her own mirror around and look at herself all the time. She thinks she has a tremendous amount of talent and she doesn’t think that she deserves to be Elf on the Shelf. But she’s doing what she has to because that was her assignment.”
Some elves are a bit more mischievous than JoJoBob and it is Ogle’s job as Chief Elf Snowy Cheeks to keep them all in line.
Behind the scenes, that job belongs to Abigail Adams. Adams is the backstage manager. It’s her job to make sure props are properly placed, the backstage is kept quiet and everyone is timed just right in the evening’s schedule.
Adams will also play the small role of Mama Elf, but said backstage just works better for her.
“It works for me because I live in Grants Pass. It’s a drive for me. So it’s best for me to actually be backstage than be on the stage because I can’t make it to all the practice all the time.”
In true Grand Victorian Theatre style, there will be audience participation as well as a four course dinner. However, Ogle said the theatre is offering tickets for those that want to see the show but skip the meal. Food will still be provided for those patrons, but not on the full scale of those who purchase a meal with their show.
The theatre will add just a bit more variety to the season with an open mic night on Dec. 22 and a free showing of the movie “Elf” on Friday, Dec. 23. Interested parties will have the opportunity to see the film at either 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Regular concession items and food items inspired by the movie will be available.
It’s Ogle’s hope that the play brings just a bit of the holiday spirit to anyone that visits.
“I would love if somebody comes up to me and says ‘this got me in the Christmas spirit. We just weren’t feeling it just yet.’ You know, that’s that’s my favorite” she said. “This can be a hard time of year. Come to our show. We’ll all be a big family. We’ll have to break bread together. Maybe you’ll meet some elves. Everybody can be a kid again.”
