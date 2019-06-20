MYRTLE CREEK — Familiar faces will take the stage again at The Grand Victorian but this time, only a cinematic theme will connect the acts in a family-friendly variety show called “Musical Revue of Movies Past & Present.”
“Some of the more popular movies out there ... they have grabbed some of the songs and put together song and dance acts, little skits almost, using them,” owner Joanne Ogle said.
Patrons will recognizes song from “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “O Brother Where Art Thou,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Beetlejuice” and more.
“There are some funny ones and some serious dramatic or romantic ones,” Ogle said. “There are a few skits that just make me laugh every single time and some that are really heartwarming.”
Performers range in age from 8 years old and up, encompassing familiar actors like Curtis Balliew and his family, Lacy Antonio, Cassandra Horton, Keith Fort and new comers alike.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Veterans can attend for free. Seating is first come, first serve.
While this is not the typical dinner theater show normally hosted, short order foods such as as popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, sodas, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Musical Revue of Movies Past & Present opens Thursday. Shows will be held at 7 p.m. June 20, 21, 27, 28 and 5 p.m. June 23 and 30.
