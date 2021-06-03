The Grand Victorian Theatre in Myrtle Creek will host casting calls for an upcoming summer production at 6-8 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday night through June 25.
The theatre, located at 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek, is looking for up to 12 men and 12 women for fun, crazy roles. Theatre members are willing to train anyone inexperienced in acting that would still like to try out.
Organizers are also searching for a backstage manager, lighting and sound crew, costume and stage creation help, food and drink servers, head cook and kitchen help, advertising and merchandising assistance.
More info: 541-863-5000 or thegrandvictoriantheatre@yahoo.com.
