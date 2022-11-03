High schoolers invited to video, graphic design contest ERICA REYNOLDS The News-Review Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High School students from across Oregon are invited to participate in a competition meant to increase awareness about workplace safety for young workers.Entry should come in for form of a 30-90 second video or by creating a graphic design piece. Contestants will choose a key message, theme or tagline to help make the project stand out.The hope is to persuade high school teens to take O[yes] online Safety Awareness Training "to boost their knowledge of how to stay safe and healthy while on the job."The top three entries in each of the two media categories will take home cash prizes ranging from $300-$500. Each first place winner in each category will receive a matching award.More information, including entry forms and full rules, expectations and resources, can be found at youngemployeesafety.org/contest.Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Award Sport Competition Entry Awareness Category Message High School Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston CITY OF CANYONVILLE Most Popular Letter: Veterans are being lied to about Roseburg VA's lost services DINT arrest 39-year-old Sutherlin man for alleged involvement in fentanyl overdoses Roseburg woman arrested after threatening two ex-boyfriends with knife Richard Kremer Trying to revive the park in Green Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News South Umpqua superintendent announces resignation, to stay in school district No. 19 Tulane hopes to avoid bad last-second luck vs. Tulsa Library to host livestream with Pulitzer Prize finalist New Culture Receives Funding from CJ CheilJedang to Continue Scaling Efforts High schoolers invited to video, graphic design contest
