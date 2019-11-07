Portland-based fingerstyle guitarist, singer, composer, arranger and record producer Terry Robb will perform at Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg, Sunday.
Doors will open at 2 p.m., with the show starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at Oran Mor and While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
A member of the Oregon Music Hall, Robb is considered one of the finest acoustic guitarists. He has toured the country with Buddy Guy, Steve Miller, Robin Trowrer and John Fahey, as well as appeared on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, performed at the Rose Garden during Portland Trail Blazers games and collaborated with the Oregon Symphony.
In his multi-decade career, Robb has released 15 acclaimed albums as a solo artist and performed at festivals and concert halls across the United States, Canada and Europe. Robb has won the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar so many times that the Cascade Blues Association finally decided to name the award after him.
Robb will be joined by Adam Scramstad, an acoustic fingerstyle blues Americana guitarist born and raised in Oregon.
Information/tickets: 928-600-8138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.