This Saturday night at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Foghat is playing a 21+ show in the Umpqua Grand Ballroom starting at 8 p.m.
With their newest member Scott Holt officially taking over lead vocals and playing guitar this January, audience members can expect a show full of new energy and excitement — a mix of classic Foghat jams and some of their newer music as well.
“You can expect this weekend is just gonna be a great rock ‘n’ roll show,” Holt said, describing Foghat’s sound as a mix of American blues and rock ‘n’ roll. “Your chromosomes will be rearranged if you come to the show.”
Though Holt grew up in a family of musicians whose parents sang in his church gospel choir, he first picked up a guitar later on at 18 years old, he said. After hearing a live version of “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix, Holt found his passion for guitar.
“It was like that scene in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ where she comes out of the black and white into the color. It was like my whole world changed,” Holt said.
Holt began his musical career shortly after first picking up a guitar, taking lessons and spending eight or more hours a day practicing. At 19, Holt joined his mentor Buddy Guy as second guitarist in the band Legend.
Being a part of Legend, Holt got introduced to many of his musical heroes such as BB King, John Lee Hooker and Carlos Santana.
In 2000, Holt took off on his own and began a 15-year solo career, honing his vocal skills which Guy had encouraged him to use by asking him to sing at some of their shows, Holt said.
Back in 2014, Holt met Foghat’s drummer, Roger Earl. He became friends with Earl and the band and helped cowrite and sing vocals on a number of different tracks, he said. However, Holt did not officially join Foghat until January when former lead singer Charlie Huhn retired.
“I’m the new guy,” Holt said. “And the first thing they did was they extended me a lot of grace to learn the music, learn the arrangements, find where I belonged in the sonic landscape and help me figure out how I could contribute.”
Though the band is currently touring the United States, they do have another record in the works, according to Holt.
“It’s been a great ride, and I can’t wait to see what’s next,” Holt said.
To learn more about Foghat, visit their website at foghat.com/band and find their music on all major music streaming platforms.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review. She can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
