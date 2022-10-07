Water, people and brews will come together at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the 11th annual Umpqua Brewfest.
Organized by Umpqua Watersheds, the event pulls in brewers from across the state. Attendees have the opportunity to taste test offerings from over 30 different breweries offering beers, ciders and even some wines.
It might seem strange for an ecologically focused group to put on an event revolving around beer, but the event's lead promoter said it actually makes perfect sense.
"We couldn't have good beer without great water and we have the best water on the planet, I think," Kasey Hovik said. "There's no better beer anywhere than what we have here in the Umpqua and in Oregon. It's really special, the way the craft brewing industry has created jobs and a place for people to gather."
That's the point of Saturday's event, Hovik said: bringing people together. Besides beverages, of which there are also non-alcoholic options as well, there will also be live entertainment from The Upriver Band, Jonathan Foster, New Age Phonograph and Melissa Ruth and the Likely Stories throughout the day. Wrappin and Rollin Food Truck and The Pizza Bus will serve food throughout the event.
Umpqua Valley Brewers Guild, which has offered assistance to many local brewing businesses, will also be in attendance.
"We've gone through a tremendously difficult time over the last couple of years, so I can't wait to see people back at the fairgrounds with smiles on their faces and laughing and sharing stories. It's that community aspect, that coming together to do something positive together. That's what I love about it," Hovik said.
Tickets are $15 a person and includes five tasting tickets. More tasting tickets can be purchased for $1 a piece.
All proceeds of the event are used towards youth environmental education programs and after school programs. Along with chances to learn things like wildlife science, botany, geology and even astronomy, Umpqua Watersheds has taken kids on tours of Twin Lakes.
"We want to do everything we can do to preserve and protect and to celebrate this wonderful place that we live," he said. "But while we might talk about education, Umpqua Brewfest is about bringing people together and finding that greatest common denominator in a world that is so divided right now. Still, most of us will agree to take care of our environment."
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
