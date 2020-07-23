Delfino Vineyards & Winery's Distancing Social will host live music by Jason Heald, director of music at Umpqua Community College, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Heald will perform everything from folk to jazz. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches to pair with Delfino's 2019 Rose of Merlot. Other wines, beer and water will be available for purchase.
Entry fee is $10 and reservations are required, as occupancy is limited. Reservations can be made by contacting terri@delfinovineyards.com or 541-673-7575.
Organizers ask attendees to maintain a 6 foot distance from other groups. Masks must be worn at all times, except while eating or drinking. Washing stations and sanitized portable bathrooms will be available.
Summer Socials will be held every Saturday except Aug. 8.
More information: www.delfinovineyards.com/events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.