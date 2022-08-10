Editor's Note: This is an abridged transcript of an interview with Jay Leno on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN's Monday, Aug. 8, edition of Inside Douglas County. Listen to the full version at bit.ly/3dlO8I8.
Kyle Bailey — One of the America’s icons will be on the air with us this afternoon. Comedian Jay Leno. Jay, thank you for being here.
Jay Leno — Hey, thanks for having me, guys. I appreciate it.
Bailey — You’re appearing at Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Saturday night. I’m curious, when did you know that you wanted to be a comedian?
Leno — Well, you know, I was a class clown. And when you grow up in a little town in New England, where I grew up — it’s like the flip side of Oregon. The weather is almost the same, it’s a little bit colder, but you know, rain and kind of rural. Especially when I was a kid, a lot of farms and stuff like that. So, getting into show business didn’t really seem like a viable thing. When I was in college, you do talent shows, and putting on skits in college. So you think, well, I’ll do this until I have to get a real job. I was just lucky enough to get a real job, you know.
Bailey — So why be a comedian? What was it that interested you about that area?
Leno — Well, I mean, why be a comedian? I mean, I think it’s fun thing to do. I mean, what’s more fun, really, than just telling jokes? You get paid for doing the same thing you’d be doing anyway, just being an idiot and acting silly. It’s a wonderful way to make a living actually, I’m not complaining at all. I’m dyslexic, so I couldn’t hold any kind of job where math skills were mandatory. So why become a comedian? It seemed like a good idea at the time.
Bailey — So when you started heading down this road, did any of your family members sort of question what you were doing?
Leno — My mother was suspicious of it until the day I had Perry Como go down into the audience, take her hand and sing a song to her. From that point on, I could do no wrong. It was like, Jay gets the big meatball now on Sunday when he comes home.
Bailey — In the early years before the Tonight Show, when you’re really kind of getting established, talk about what that was like?
Leno — It was great fun. It was you just going to towns and you would do your act, you know, you do the local shows.
Bailey — So, talk about the transition to taking over the Tonight Show.
Leno — It was tricky. You know, there’s a lot of people rooting for you, and a lot of people rooting for you to fail. You just try to do the best job that you can. That was pretty much it.
Bailey — One of the fascinating aspects of your life seems to be your love for cars and motorcycles. How did that all get started?
Leno — I grew up in a rural area, much like Oregon, I think, in New England. And if you were a boy you were expected to know how to fix snowmobiles and lawn mowers and things like that. Plus, when you grew up in a rural area, there’s no public transportation to get from one place to the next. You need a mini bike or a motorcycle or a scooter or cheap car, you need something. And so that’s pretty much how it all started.
Bailey — And how many cars do you have currently?
Leno — You sound like my wife. There’s 203 on the road and 168 motorcycles. I know it’s a little stupid, but it’s still cheaper than having more than one wife.
Bailey — Now with such an interest in cars and motorcycles, are there other hobbies that you have?
Leno — No, that takes up all my time. Cars, motorcycles, comedy, you know, doing stuff with my wife that’s pretty much my whole day.
Bailey — Clearly you’ve been very successful at all these things that you’ve done, and you probably really don’t have to work. But why do you choose to keep doing stand up comedy and being out there?
Leno — You have to work because you’re only as good as your last joke. I enjoy it. It’s great fun. I mean, there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of fun about writing a joke, and then running out to the audience and telling it
Bailey — What can people expect Saturday night at Seven feathers?
Leno — It’s stand-up comedy. I used to do a lot of politics. I don’t really do politics anymore because people wait to hear if the joke is for or against their candidate before they react to it. You go to a show just to get away from life and have fun, have some laughs and that’s what I’m hoping people will do. I find people are so burned out. You’re not going to change anybody’s mind. That’s probably the biggest change, is it’s not all Republican or Democrat or vice-versa all day long. Sometimes it’s just fun just to tell jokes.
