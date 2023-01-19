Michael Wheeler was a teenager when Jean Bechtel changed his life.
A piano teacher and the first to encourage him to write music, Bechtel had such an impact on him that Wheeler swore that if he ever got the chance to open his own school, he would name it after her.
Years and numerous degrees later, Wheeler hopes to offer that same influence to his own students at the Jean Bechtel School for Music. The school began taking students last January.
Accepting students of all ages and abilities, the school offers a range of private lessons. From piano to guitar, violin to voice lessons and everything in between, Wheeler and his staff hope to offer everyone a place to try out the performing arts.
“Mostly, I just want my students to feel supported, encouraged and nurtured,” Wheeler said.
Counting Wheeler, the school has six instructors and currently supports about 100 students. With its current business model, there’s room for about 100 more before Wheeler will need to consider a change in location.
Until then, the school has been building relationships with other art centered organizations in the area. Over the summer, the school partnered with Umpqua Valley Arts Association. Wheeler offered theater camp, while instructors Jake Tranter had a film making workshop and Kimberly Eichman put on a puppet show.
The whole goal is to share knowledge and build relationships that help foster music in our area.
“I’ve spent my life trying to figure out a way to teach music. I’ve traveled the world studying teaching techniques primarily and because of that I’ve had a lot of success with students. I wanted to make that available to as many people as possible,” Wheeler said. “As much as I am a teacher to my students, in some ways I am also a teacher to the teachers who work under me. So I am also trying to pass on these skills and techniques.”
Hansen said his instructions are part musical and part life lessons. It isn’t just about scales or pitch. Sometimes, it’s teaching responsibility, dedication, confidence and perseverance.
“My favorite part of teaching is those moments when I see the kids finally have something click for them. They have these eureka moments where they will make some big breakthrough that just wasn’t clicking for them for weeks,” Hansen said. “Then, once it does click it’s as easy as spreading butter on toast. It becomes second nature to them.”
The school does offer income based scholarships. It also accepts students of all abilities, though Wheeler did say they are not certified as musical therapists.
“If they’re passionate about music, we want them here,” Wheeler said.
The community is welcome to attend the Jean Bechtel School for Music’s upcoming recital, scheduled for 1 p.m. March 19 at The First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Learn more about the Jean Bechtel School for Music, including instructor bios and and a full list of services, at bechtelschool.com.
“We’re trying to build and support culture,” Wheeler concluded. “We just felt we could contribute our own seasoning to the musical meal that is Roseburg.”
