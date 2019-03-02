Kathryn Howard dance recital rescheduled
Due to weather, the Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance has been rescheduled to Saturday, Mar. 16.
A matinee show will be held at 4:30 p.m. The one hour show features over 100 dancers, ages 3 to 8 performing pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop dances. Tickets are $10 at the door for ages 4 and up.
The evening show, beginning at 7 p.m., will have different performances than the matinee, featuring dancers age 8 to adult performing jazz, contemporary, hip hop, performance teams and soloists. Tickets are also $10 for ages 4 and up.
Both shows will be held at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.
Information: 541-672-8811 or roseburgdance.com
