Kathryn Howard dance recital rescheduled

Due to weather, the Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance has been rescheduled to Saturday, Mar. 16.

A matinee show will be held at 4:30 p.m. The one hour show features over 100 dancers, ages 3 to 8 performing pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop dances. Tickets are $10 at the door for ages 4 and up.

The evening show, beginning at 7 p.m., will have different performances than the matinee, featuring dancers age 8 to adult performing jazz, contemporary, hip hop, performance teams and soloists. Tickets are also $10 for ages 4 and up.

Both shows will be held at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.

Information: 541-672-8811 or roseburgdance.com

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native Roseburgian. She is an alumni of Roseburg High School, UCC and Western Oregon University. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

