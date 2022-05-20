One hundred and fifty dance students will take Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium stage on Saturday for their first recital since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will also be the final recital for the Kathryn Howard School of Dance, which will be closing its doors this summer after 37 years in business.
Howard, whose accolades includes studying with the Royal Academy of Dance in San Francisco and performing with the acclaimed dance company Orchesis, opened the studio in 1985. She started with 40 students, but over nearly four decades she has watched generations of Roseburg dancers grow up.
“It is bittersweet, very bittersweet,” Howard said. “Especially after that last two years with COVID-19. Everybody is sort of just revving up to what life use to be like before COVID-19. It’s going to be such a pleasure to see everyone on stage again.”
Howard retired in 2020, selling the business to her son and daughter-in-law. Two months later, the pandemic closed their doors. Like most of the world, the studio turned to technology to keep going. They held online classes and showcases to keep the love of dance alive for their students.
“We don’t want this to end up being about our closure,” owner Haley Howard said. “This is about the kids. That’s what I want to focus on, the students and their performance opportunities and the hard work they have put in to make this recital happen.”
The event will be a two-hour showcase of dance students ages three to 18 who will perform everything from ballet and jazz to contemporary, hip hop and tumbling. Kathryn Howard described the event as a sort of variety show that gives the students multiple opportunities to display their talent and hard work.
Dance has given 8-year-old Allison Watson the opportunity to express herself. She’s been dancing for almost four years. Jazz is her favorite form of dance, because it’s just that much more energetic than the other classes she takes.
“What I most like about recital is that I can express and feel what I need to feel. I can feel confident. I can feel whatever I want to feel. And it overcomes my fears, because I kind of have a fear of being in front of people but when I’m on stage for recital it helps me overcome that fear,” Allison said.
Fellow dancer Brielle Schapper found her love of dance at home with her sisters. It makes her feel good, she said, and is an enjoyable way to work exercise and movement into her routine.
“Being in dance has made it a lot easier for me to actively move,” Brielle said. “I really like being a star. I like feeling like I’m in the spotlight.”
Her sister, 9-year-old Noelle, agrees. She also says dance has taught her how to better work with other people, while Fae Howard, 8, said dance has really helped her get passed being shy.
“It’s nice to have a place to take them where they can connect with other kids their own age, but also with the older girls because the older girls get to come in and help teach their class. It really helps them blossom,” said Julianne Watson, Allison’s mother. “Especially for us, it has provided her with not just dance skills but more life skills. It’s teaching her really how to focus and dedicate herself and giving her a positive attitude.”
Teachers and assistants will kick off the show with their own performance, giving the students an opportunity to see their instructors in action for possibly the last time.
“It will be our one last hoorah,” Haley Howard said. “Mostly, we are just celebrating dance. We are celebrating our love of dance and celebrating the kids and the hard work they have done all year.”
The Kathryn Howard School of Dance spring recital will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. All seats are $15 each for anyone ages four and older. Cash and checks are the only form of payment accepted and all tickets can be purchased at the door.
“We are super grateful for the dance studio,” Brielle and Noelle’s mother, Jamie Schapper, said. “It’s been such an uplifting and positive environment for the girls. We are super grateful.”
