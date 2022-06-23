Nonprofits, food vendors, live entertainment and artists of every type will come together this weekend for the Umpqua Valley Arts Association’s 53rd annual Summer Arts Festival.
The festival is actually older than the association itself. According to the website, it was born from the “desire to inform the public of local artistic practices while showcasing exceptionally crafted goods.” As a juried festival, vendors are selected to “showcase a variety of handicrafts — from ceramics to culinary creations.”
All the traditional attractions, such as live entertainment on both the main and community stages, the Kids Zone and various artistic demonstrations, will return.
“We are thrilled to continue this community summer tradition that not only puts a spotlight arts and culture, but also drives tourism and economic impact to our amazing Umpqua Valley — a place we are all so proud to call home,” said Emily Brandt, UVA executive director.
While the event might be built on tradition, that doesn’t stop organizers from always looking for new ways to grow. This year, the festival will welcome not only established artists but also young emerging artists.
Creative souls and entrepreneurs will be able to sell their wares through youth booths in the dedicated youth zone. According to the press release, these “special vendors have spent months honing their skills and putting together lines of products in every medium imaginable, from greeting cards and tea sets to bath bombs and enchanted figurines. Working closely with the youth education team at UVA, each vendor has learned about marketing, branding and investing in themselves as a business.”
The Kid’s Zone has also expanded to include even more free art opportunities for children. This includes a “chalk the walk” experience, where kids will create a chalk walkway for festival guests to enjoy. The Umpqua STEAM Hub will once again be in attendance, offering various STEAM-related activities and learning experiences.
“I really like that there is something for the kids to do that parents don’t have to pay extra for it,” said Community Outreach and Development Director Sarah Holborow. “It can be expensive to take kids to local events and we like offering these opportunities free of charge.”
Live entertainment will be held on the main stage every two hours beginning at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Local band Widespread Haze will close out the weekend with a performance at noon Sunday. Various performers and musicians will also entertain on the community stage throughout the weekend, beginning as early as 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“This weekend festival is really meant as a celebration of our incredible community through arts and culture,” said Holborow. “Family-friendly, community events like Summer Arts Festival serve and strengthen our community today, and for many generations to come.”
Food from various vendors will be available for purchase in the food court, while beer and wine — including wine slushies — will be sold in the wine garden. The Art Center will be open with two different exhibits on display.
Hand washing stations will be available and guests are asked to take personal precautions, as spreading COVID-19 and other summer illnesses is always a concern at large gatherings such as these.
Volunteers are still needed to help with all aspects of the festival. Opportunities are available for set up, during festival hours and tear down. Shifts are limited to two-hour periods. Find out more and register to volunteer at bit.ly/3xThOmC.
The festival is open 12-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, at Fir Grove Park, next to the Arts Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets are $5 per person and $15 for a family pass. Children 6 years old and under are free.
