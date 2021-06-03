Kids Art Spark will return to the Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave., beginning June 24.

This free kids art program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays until July 29. Lessons include designing and painting techniques, mixed media, foil and cardboard sculptures, fun with scrap wood and Robarts using recycled toys and parts.

The program is open to all ages and volunteer parents are welcome. A food truck lunch will be available at the park. 

The Winston Library will hold summer reading program activities from 1-3 p.m. following Art Spark lessons.

More info: Benne, 541-679-9254.

