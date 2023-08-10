Thoma looks at art (copy)

Artist Larry Thoma looks at art by David Ewart that was on display at the Oakland Art Gallery in 2016. Thoma and Ewart are now partnering to start an artist co-op.

 News-Review file photo

Larry Thoma has been producing stainless steel sculptures for 20 years, and previously owned Coco’s Café and Bar in Oakland — a combination bar, restaurant, dance hall and art gallery.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review.

(1) comment

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

I used to help keep the Oakland Gallery open - but it seems that trying to have an actual showcase in Roseburg is a daunting task. I've seen so many just close.

