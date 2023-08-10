Larry Thoma has been producing stainless steel sculptures for 20 years, and previously owned Coco’s Café and Bar in Oakland — a combination bar, restaurant, dance hall and art gallery.
Now, he’s ready to start an artist co-op.
Thoma was in an artist co-op just shy of a decade ago in New Mexico, so he has “a little experience.” He said he’s bounced a couple of names around but wants at least 20 or 30 people interested first — then he can hold the first meeting.
“It’s a really good feeling if we can get it done. There are so many artists that I know that just wish they had a place,” Thoma said. “A lot of the places, they want 30-50%, so if you sell something for $1,000, they want to keep $500. It’s very expensive.”
Questions still remain on if it will be nonprofit, its location and how much it’ll cost. His goal right now is to attract potential co-op artists. About a dozen people have shown interest.
Thoma first fell into his passion for art nearly 40 years ago, using stainless steel as his medium.
“I did (a sculpture) as a memorial for someone who passed away, the first one. It’s an outdoor mobile, and then I started doing small stainless-steel artwork,” Thoma said.
“He won’t say it, but the thing he did that impressed me the most was the gate to his house,” David Ewart, his friend and fellow artist, said. “It’s made out of steel and it’s so artistic and beautiful. You just wouldn’t believe it.”
Thoma described a 14-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall, welded gate door constructed of 200 parts, flushed with stained glass. It took him at least a month or two to finish the project.
Both Thoma and Ewart are members of the Umpqua Art Center — but the roots of their friendship still remain a mystery.
“He would sit there (at Coco’s) and do portraits, doing the dances and stuff,” Thoma said.
“I don’t even know how we met Larry,” Ewart said.
Ewart has been painting for at least 50 years and is nationally recognized for his artwork. His works primarily depict Westerns, celebrity and presidential portraits and Native Americans. Now he is helping Thoma create his co-op, welcoming painters, ceramists, jewelry makers and more.
“Did you know that Bob Ross single-handedly turned the art world upside down by sharing his paintings? I watch him all the time — he’s not very good — but you know what, I still watch him because what he does is bring this silent feeling of ‘You can do it,’” Ewart said. “That’s what Larry does. Larry has an optimistic viewpoint.”
(1) comment
I used to help keep the Oakland Gallery open - but it seems that trying to have an actual showcase in Roseburg is a daunting task. I've seen so many just close.
