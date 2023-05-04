Roseburg High School junior Lena Larecy is Miss Oregon's Teen.
Lena received the title last weekend at the scholarship competition at the Liberty Theater in North Bend. Lena was crowned Miss Douglas County's Outstanding Teen in February.
"It's super exciting," Lena said. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity. I have worked hard for this."
Oakland High School student Hailey Gordon, Miss Umpqua Valley's Outstanding Teen, also competed and finished in the Top 5 in the statewide competition.
As part of the competition, Hailey and Lena have both been gathering sponsorships from community members and local businesses, with 50% of the proceeds going into an account specifically used for the teen’s college funds and the other 50% going to the scholarship program for other awards.
During the competition, Hailey, Lena and the other participants went through five different phases: an interview, a fitness routine, an evening gown, an onstage question and a personal talent performance.
"I love interview," Lena said. "It's my strong suit. I am able to go in and have control over what the judges will see."
Lena performed a jazz dance and Gordon a speed painting of Marilyn Monroe as part of the talent performance.
"I get to go to nationals and I'm going to focus on having a good time doing that," Lena said, adding that she's also excited to represent Douglas County statewide.
Lena said the day or location for national competition have not yet been announced.
Lena will represent the competition statewide and will be asked to make appearances throughout. In addition to that, she will also be applying to colleges, coach gymnastics, babysit, volunteer and focus on school.
Lena will be at the Get Tee'd Off at Cancer golf tournament Saturday with her tiara and sash, and she will be in Eugene on Sunday for Princess for a Day where at-risk and foster youth get to experience a day of luxury.
Aspen Young, Miss Douglas County, will compete for the title of Miss Oregon in July in Seaside.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
