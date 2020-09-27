I love talking about books. One of the best parts of my work is chatting with fellow bibliophiles about the titles and authors that capture their attention, and I enjoy nothing more than adding to my to-be-read list.
Fortunately, I have two opportunities over the next month to discuss books with the community. First, Silent Book Group meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Ford Room. We quietly read for about 45 minutes then talk for 15 minutes about what we have read lately. I compile and email the long list of books, authors and screen adaptations participants share. Bring your lawn chair, refreshments and any book or audiobook of your choosing. Attendees also get to select a free book.
Silent Book Group meets the last Tuesday of every month.
The second occasion is the Friends at Five Virtual Book Exploration on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in partnership with Blue Zones Project-Umpqua. The Facebook Live event is accessible at www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. This is our second collaboration with Blue Zones and we are excited to make it an interactive program.
A Facebook account is not required to watch the event, in which library staff will recommend more than two dozen new books they read over the summer. Viewers who have a Facebook account should be ready to share their recent reading experience. If you do not have a Facebook account, email brief book reviews to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org by end of business Oct. 19. All commenters are eligible to visit the library and pick out a free book for up to a week after the program.
Once again, Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg and RARE AmeriCorps Participant Katie Fischer will share a handful of youth titles.
However, I will monopolize the conversation discussing books for adults. Most of my talk will feature novels, although I have a handful of nonfiction titles to share. I will post a list of the books staff plans to discuss on the library website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org on Oct. 19.
Our goals are to raise awareness of the library collection, connect viewers with new authors and books, and energize our reading community.
I leave you with a purely escapist pick recommended to me by volunteer Linda B. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley is a contemporary mystery set during a wedding on an island off the coast of Ireland. Alternating characters narrate the story, which also shifts in time. The reader does not even know who dies, much less the identity of the killer, until the very end. This fast-paced thriller features a large pool of suspects.
As Linda said, it’s a modern-day, racier version of an Agatha Christie. The book has been optioned and I cannot wait to see it play out on screen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.