Roseburg Public Library is here to help with new books that cover nearly every New Year’s resolution. Log onto the library catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com using your library card number (no spaces); your default password is your phone number (10 digits; no spaces). Drive-up pickup continues every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.
If you want to change up your meal plans, try public health expert Dr. Michael Greger’s latest work “The How Not to Diet Cookbook,” which features more than 100 recipes. Dr. Greger visited Roseburg last year for a presentation sponsored by UC-Veg, Blue Zones Project-Umpqua and Umpqua Community College Nursing. His books, “How Not to Die” and “How Not to Diet,” are so popular we purchased multiple copies.
Sticking with the cooking theme, perhaps you are looking for inspiration to use your Instant Pot. Perform a keyword search for “instant pot” in the online catalog for suggestions. Take special note of “Indian Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre, which gets raves from Circulation Supervisor Liz Hendershott.
If you want to pick up a fiber-based hobby, take a look at “Knitting Know-How” or “Crochet Know-How.” Both books are subtitled “Techniques and Tips for All Levels of Skill From Beginner to Advanced” and published by Cico Books.
Interested in visual arts? Try “The Art of Basic Drawing: Simple Step-By-Step Techniques for Drawing a Variety of Subjects in Graphite Pencil” by Michael Butkus.
If you want to work with wood, get started with “Woodworking: The Complete Step-By-Step Guide to Skills, Techniques and Projects” by Tom Carpenter.
The beginning of a new year is a great time to organize, and there is no one better to help than Martha Stewart, whose newest book is “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life.” For those of you who follow the Clean Mama, Becky Rapinchuk, her new title is “Clean Mama’s Guide to a Peaceful Home: Effortless Systems and Joyful Rituals for a Calm, Cozy Home.”
Consider your personal financial situation with help from “How to Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Retirement Guide” by Jane Bryant Quinn and “Die With Zero: Getting All You Can From Your Money and Your Life” by Bill Perkins.
Finally, I expect some of you have a physical fitness resolution similar to mine. I have tried and failed twice to train for a marathon, once because of injury, once because of the pandemic. I hope the third time is the charm, and I will read “Science of Running: Analyze Your Technique, Prevent Injury, Revolutionize Your Training” by Chris Napier, Ph.D., to overcome the physical and psychological hurdles inherent in preparing for a 26.2-mile run. Eugene Marathon, here I come!
Library staff is available to help you get the right book for your resolution. Contact us at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050.
