Electronic book and audiobook users now have two options for accessing materials from Roseburg Public Library: cloudLibrary and OverDrive.
The cloudLibrary, which has been available since the library opened, is accessed through a device’s app store or on a computer at www.yourcloudlibrary.com. Select Roseburg Public Library, and enter the patron library card number (without spaces) and password (the default password is the phone number registered with the account, including area code, with or without the hyphens).
This will open the catalog of about 40,000 items. Patrons may check out three items and place holds on three items at a time. All checkouts are for three weeks.
We are grateful to our partners at Salem, Clackamas County, Corvallis-Benton County and Albany public libraries for sharing their cloudLibrary collections with our community.
OverDrive is new to Roseburg Public Library cardholders but is a familiar resource to Douglas County Library System patrons. OverDrive is made possible through membership in the Oregon Digital Library Consortium, which approved Roseburg Public Library’s request to join July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year. The library added OverDrive primarily because it supports Kindle black and white, paperwhite and early Fire models.
OverDrive can be accessed through the OverDrive or Libby app from a device’s app store or on a computer at library2go.overdrive.com. Select Roseburg Public Library, and enter the patron library card number (without spaces) and password (the default password is the phone number registered with the account, including area code, with or without the hyphens).
Nearly 47,000 electronic books and audiobooks are available on the platform. Patrons may check out six items and place holds on six items at a time. They may set the checkout time for one, two or three weeks.
The OverDrive/Libby and cloudLibrary apps provide a similar experience for patrons; they allow users to change font type, size and background color, and the text is searchable.
There are a couple of major differences for Roseburg Public Library patrons. With cloudLibrary, holds may be placed only on items that have been purchased by Roseburg, which is a limited number. Conversely, holds may be placed on any item in OverDrive.
That said, the newest releases often are available much sooner in cloudLibrary. For example, I just checked out James Patterson’s “18th Abduction” audiobook from cloudLibrary. When I placed a hold in OverDrive, the wait time was estimated to be at least six months. In cloudLibrary, I placed a hold on the “City of Girls” ebook by Elizabeth Gilbert (Roseburg purchased this item), and the wait time was six days. In OverDrive, the wait time was at least six months.
Patron usage over the next nine months will drive the library’s long-term plans for electronic books and audiobooks. Unless there is significant use, I doubt maintaining two platforms that offer much the same content is viable. I will track use statistics monthly and am especially interested in discovering how many Kindle users take advantage of OverDrive.
Library staff is available to assist with setting up and troubleshooting OverDrive and cloudLibrary. Please consider scheduling an appointment because the process can take 15-30 minutes; call 541-492-7050 or email library@cityofroseburg.org.
I look forward to hearing about your experiences using cloudLibrary and OverDrive.
