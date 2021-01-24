Although the building is closed, Roseburg Public Library staff continues to process new library card applications and renew current accounts.
A Roseburg Public Library card provides access to 78,000 physical items; in addition, the library has a sharing arrangement with North Douglas Library District in Drain.
Library staff actively develops the collection by focusing on new, popular material. In fact, since the library was established in 2018, more than 4,300 items have been purchased. This includes 100 board books, 650 picture books and 750 junior titles for our younger learners.
The library also offers access to two electronic books platforms, cloudLibrary and OverDrive. cloudLibrary typically has shorter waiting times for the newest materials, while OverDrive has a larger collection, including older titles.
New library card applications are handled by email. Patrons may access the application form on the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Policies and Forms. Email the completed form to library@cityofroseburg.org along with a picture of a photo ID and proof of current residence. If the address listed on the ID is not current, a piece of postmarked mail with the patron’s name and current address is acceptable.
Patrons who live in the city of Roseburg limits are eligible for a library card at no cost. Most patrons who live outside City limits pay for a card; the fee is $15 per quarter or $60 per year. The library accepts cash or check made out to City of Roseburg, and payment may be placed in the library’s outside book drop or mailed to the library at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Ste. 100, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Exceptions are made for youth from birth through high school graduation who live or attend public or private school in the Roseburg Public Schools geographic area. They are eligible for a free student card that allows 10 checkouts at one time.
Full-time classroom teachers and school media specialists at public or private schools in the Roseburg Public Schools geographic area who live outside Roseburg city limits are eligible for a free teacher card. Eligible recipients must email a picture of a current school badge or ID.
Greater Douglas County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are eligible to receive a one-year free sponsorship. A completed application form, located on the library’s Policies and Forms page, must be submitted with a picture of the SNAP card. This program is funded by donations from local community members.
Library cards are renewed annually. The library contacts patrons who have a valid email address on file two weeks before cards expire, and patrons are directed to email or call the library at 541-492-7050 to renew their accounts. If payment is required, patrons may use the outside book drop or mail a check.
Staff is available to help you connect with the library; email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7050.
