Don’t let your New Year’s resolutions go by the wayside. Through a number of programs and partnerships, Roseburg Public Library is here to help you thrive in 2020.
To focus on your physical fitness goals, consider participating in Foam Roller Stretch Class on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-9:45 a.m. Sponsored by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the drop-in class welcomes people of all fitness levels.
There is a $1 per-class fee. Participants should wear comfortable clothing appropriate for a movement class, must be able to transfer down to and up from the floor with relative ease and should be able to sit comfortably on the floor.
Benefits of foam rolling include improved joint range of motion and flexibility; reduced muscle tightness and soreness; sciatica nerve pain relief; core strengthening; and injury risk reduction. Contact Parks and Rec at 541-492-6730 for more information.
For those focusing on financial fitness, the library has teamed up with Umpqua Bank and Edward Jones to provide a range of services that are free and open to the public.
Banker’s Hours with Umpqua Bank occurs twice a month and community members are invited to drop in for one-on-one sessions with professionals to chat about financial matters. The next program is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Cassidy Estrada from Edward Jones visits the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. to chat about investing and long-term financial planning. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, she will present “Put Your Retirement Plan to Work.”
If you are thinking about mental fitness, library programs for adults are scheduled on a nearly weekly basis through the spring. The College in the Community lecture series — sponsored by the library, Douglas Education Service District and Umpqua Community College — is a monthly event that covers a variety of topics presented by higher education professionals.
This could be the year to research your family history. The Genealogical Society of Douglas County and the library will host local genealogist Dale Greenley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Greenley will discuss a mysterious local angler from the 1850s and interweave his own research story. He also will share insights about how to research your family history.
Maybe this is the year you want to expand your social circle, in which case, look no further than the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library. Consider donating your time and talents to the quarterly book sales, the proceeds of which benefit the library.
The Friends also has adopted the trail between the library and Deer Creek and will be organizing four cleanup events each year. These are great opportunities to make new Friends. Contact roseburglibraryfriends@gmail.com for more information.
If decluttering is on your to-do list, clean off your bookshelves and donate those unwanted books to the Friends of the Library. Drop off items at the main desk during library hours.
Finally, I encourage you to designate 2020 the year you read more books. Stop by the library for new materials, local history and classics, or use the cloudLibrary and OverDrive platforms for electronic materials. Library staff continually adds material to the collections.
Whatever your goals, Roseburg Public Library has resources and programs to help you achieve them. See you at the library!
