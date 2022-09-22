The community is invited to a Facebook Live streaming event with crime thriller author Glen Erik Hamilton at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6.
Hamilton is the author of the Van Shaw series, set in the Pacific Northwest. The series follows an elite military veteran who returns to Seattle when his estranged grandfather calls him home.
Hamilton himself is a Seattle native. He has won Anthony, Macavity and Strand Critics awards.
According to the city's press release, Hamilton's presentation will focus on "Mercy River," the fourth book in the Van Shaw series. The book is set in rural Oregon. Hamilton will also discuss his "journey as an author, provide insight into his writing process and share tips on getting published." A library moderated question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The stream will be available at facebook.com/roseburglibrary. A Facebook account is not required, though only those with an account may post questions during the live stream. Questions can also be submitted before the event at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7051.
Erica Reynolds is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
