With over 40 screenplays and a young adult book under his belt, Umpqua Actors Community Theatre President and director Martin Follose is used to writing and improvising.
He's never taken a completed script and rewritten it before, though. But that's what he has done for UACT's next production, "Encounter at Heavenly Gulch."
A drama mixed with a little comedy, the play follows five stranded strangers who wander into a town stuck in the Old West. After their bus breaks down in the middle of the Arizona desert, four passengers and a bus driver spend a night waiting to be rescued. Then they set off down the road they had just come in on, only for it to dead end in an apparent ghost town.
Only, they find more than ghosts. At the sleepy town's saloon and hotel, the group finds Mabel, her son Albert and town-member Cyrus.
"Most of these people are damaged in some way," Follose said of the stranded characters. "They are going through a life crisis and, through all the things that happen, they get helped by Mabel."
The play might sound familiar to Riddle High School alumni, as Follose put it on there many years ago. But after some issues with casting, he decided to rewrite certain characters and completely remove others. It's almost a different play, he said, but the storyline is still the same.
The goal is to help each character with their crisis situations.
"There are so many people that avoid just admitting that they have a crisis and when they go through a crisis, it's all somebody else's fault when usually they need to repair themselves," Follose said. "It just so happens that Mabel can help them see themselves and start on the road to healing."
Mabel is Heidi Wickersham's first lead role. She's been involved in other UACT productions, but hearing that this was another play by Follose meant she had to participate. According to Wickersham, Mabel has the unique ability to see into people and uses little nudges to help them help themselves.
Wickersham is perfect for the part, Follose said, as a naturally caring person.
"This character is very familiar to me, because I am also naturally a very caring person and I like to see people thrive," Wickersham said. "I want to help them come out of dark places, because I've been in dark places. This just feels very natural. Feels right."
Re-writes began almost immediately, especially after newcomer Z Westfall's audition. Westfall is a recent Portland transplant with a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting. They heard about UACT through the grapevine and have no regrets for having joined the eight person cast.
Westfall plays René, the protective older brother to Bobby. The two are embroiled in the perils of the foster system. René has become a bit of a bad kid in order to keep his quiet, rock-loving brother safe through their numerous foster homes.
"It's been really eye opening to be a part of," Westfall said. "I've been working on my own trauma and my own past, but to step into another character's shoes who has modern day trauma and modern day things to deal with ... it lets me reflect on those problems and be grateful for what I did have."
Acting in this play is a first for 12-year-old Evan Lewandowsk too, whose previous experience comes only from musicals. He plays younger brother Bobby, having auditioned the day after finishing the UACT summer musical, interested in expanding his experience into regular plays.
"I am loving it," Evan said. "My mom saw an ad for the Lion King a few summers ago and she wanted me to try. I told her 'mom, no, there is no way I am ever doing that.' But she finally eased me into it and I auditioned. It's so much fun and I am loving it."
The play has some funny moments, cast members said, but there is also so much to learn. The dialogue is important, Wickersham said, which makes line memorization even more crucial.
"Never lose hope, because it makes everything possible," Wickersham said of the play's message. "Each of these stories really touch a different crisis or challenge that the audience maybe facing or may have already faced."
