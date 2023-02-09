Are dance lessons one of your New Year’s resolutions or an item on your bucket list? Whether its round, line or square dancing, Douglas County dance groups have you covered.
Dancing Friends Round Dance Club, DC Dancing, the Square Dance Club and Timber 8 Plus Square Dance Club all call the Buckeroo Barn in Roseburg home.
The Buckeroos have been an active group for 61 years. Not only do they own and operate the Buckeroo Barn, but they perform in various events throughout the year.
President Annette Reynolds has been dancing since she was 12. Square dancing isn’t just how Reynolds met her late husband, but a family tradition. She was introduced to it by her parents and has since passed the hobby down to her children and grandchildren; four generations of her family danced at the Buckeroo Barn.
“We welcome everyone, at any age,” Reynolds said. “So long as they can follow along, they are welcome. We have members in their 90s who are still actively participating. It spans generations.”
Square dance lessons are nearing completion, but classes will be offered again in the fall. However, anyone is welcome to watch the group for free on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The Timber 8 Plus Square Dance Club, founded in 1979, is the advanced version of the mainstream program danced by the Buckeroos. The moves are the same, president Glen Nielsen said, but multiple mainstream moves can be combined into one at the plus level. It is usually recommended for someone to go through the mainstream lessons and dance for at least a year before moving to the plus level.
Nielsen has been dancing for 30 years and has been the Timber’s president for two years.
“It’s a really nice clean family activity. It’s such a great activity. It involves a little bit of physical and a little bit of mental skills,” Nielsen said. “And square dancing is universal all around the world. So once you learn the mainstream program here, you can dance anyplace in the world. All square dance is always done in English, regardless of where you’re at in the world.”
A type of country dancing, square dancing starts with four couples. The group is arranged in a square, with one couple on each side and everyone facing the middle. According Nielsen, only two couples are dancing at a time at the mainstream level, while all four couples are involved in a plus dance.
Then, steps and movements are shouted out by a caller. Sometimes, that caller is expected to sing and be entertaining, but their main job is to prompt the dancers in what steps are coming next.
Moves are also called out in line dancing. Another form of country dancing, this choreographed dance arranges a group of people in one or more lines, all dancing along to a repeating sequence of steps.
Kathy Haskins isn’t sure how long DC Dancing has been around, but she has been a member for nearly a decade. Family is also how Haskins found her way to the group. Now, the group is like her family.
Haskins has been president and an instructor for five years. Usually, line dancing lessons would have already started but life kept that from happening this year. Haskins said she might offer lessons in the summer, but most likely will wait until fall.
Don’t let that stop you from participating, though, as anyone is welcome at the group’s Wednesday night dances.
“We encourage anyone to just come and jump in,” she said. “I know it’s daunting to just come when you don’t know what you’re doing but I think immersing yourself and just jumping in and surrounding yourself, being in the middle where you can follow along, is probably the best way.”
Dancing Friends Round Dancing Club recently started new waltz lessons. According to the group, the waltz is one of the easiest dances for a beginner to learn.
The group’s website describes the waltz as “a smooth dance that travels in a circular pattern counter clockwise around the dance floor. Waltz is denoted using 3/4 timing and uses, normally, a count of one, two, three. Usually a dancer will step on each count of the music.”
Dancing Friends Round Dancing Club president Rod Skinner said the club has been active since the late ‘70s or early ‘80s. Skinner and his wife have been dancing for 30 years, though they have only been members of the local group for eight.
“No matter where you go in the country if you connect to a big city or even a small one like Roseburg, there’s a club,” Skinner said.
He explained that choreographed ballroom dancing is known as round dancing. Choreographed dancing is a lot easier than regular ballroom, he said. Instead of a man being responsible for leading a woman around the dance floor, the dances are choreographed and then called out by an individual known as the cuer — round dancing’s version of a caller. Everyone is doing the same steps at the same time.
“You’re just dancing with your partner,” Skinner said. “If you mess up, you don’t mess up anybody else — just you and your partner. So there’s less to worry about for the couple who was really nervous, especially when they’re learning.”
Waltz lessons are $5 per person, per night. Newcomers are welcome to attend through this coming Monday. Advanced dancing is held on Tuesday nights.
The Buckeroo Barn is located at 5051 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg. Visit roseburgsquaredance.com, dancingfriends.org and facebook.com/dcdancingoregon for more information on and event updates.
