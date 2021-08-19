It hasn’t been easy for the 32 young members of the cast of ‘Lion King Jr.’ and their director Melody Schwegel.
Practices for the first production of the Umpqua Actors Community Theatre fall season shut down for 11 days because of COVID-19, forcing a delay in opening night at Wildlife Safari. Youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 18 years old, resorted to some unexpected virtual practices by Zoom, mastering multiple song and dance numbers, becoming quick-change artists with numerous costume changes and fitting in their final dress rehearsal on Tuesday night, 24 hours before opening night.
Mufasa would be proud, because Schwegel certainly is.
“They are like super human,” she said of the young cast members with varying degrees of theater experience.
‘Lion King Jr.’, which opened Wednesday night at Wildlife Safari, is a condensed version of the popular Broadway and movie musical.
For those looking to still buy a ticket only a few tickets remain for Saturday’s matinee as of Wednesday. All others are sold out.
On Monday, masks were visible everywhere on cast and crew.
“Our No. 1 concern is keeping kids safe,” Schwegel said.
That same concern goes for audience members as well. Those who attend each performance are “highly recommended” to wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or not, according to a post on the UACT Facebook page.
“This is to help protect you, the person sitting next to you, and the children who are performing for you,” the post read.
Despite some expected cobwebs on Monday after an extended break, Tuesday’s final rehearsal was a sight to see, Schwegel said.
“It was just beautiful how everything came together seamlessly,” she said. “Their determination just blew me away.”
