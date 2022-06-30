For as long as she can remember, Nyla McCarthy has had a story to tell. It hasn’t always been a happy tale, but it’s one this Glide resident feels should be shared. It would seem others would agree, as it was recently announced that McCarthy is a Willamette Writer 2022 Kay Snow Award winner.
According to the website, the contest’s purpose “is to help writers reach professional goals in writing through a broad array of categories, and also to encourage student writers.” McCarthy took third place in the non-fiction category for her short story titled “A Few Freak Things.”
The chapter details the aftermath of an injury McCarthy received when she was 12 years old. That summer, McCarthy was kicked in the head by a horse. She was in a coma, had two neurosurgeries and extensive physical therapy to relearn how to walk and talk. She spent her seventh grade year in special education, which is the experience “A Few Freak Things” describes.
The story is actually a chapter from McCarthy’s memoir, a continuous work-in-progress that shares the best and the worst parts of her life.
“Writing was always a place for me to create other realities or just tell different truths or, frankly, document the real truth because nobody would listen,” she said.
McCarthy taught herself to type at a rather young age. She finished her first book at the age of 10, but it was journaling that really taught her the power of writing.
Life has not always been kind to McCarthy, who has survived some of the worst things that can happen to a person. She has also achieved great heights in both the acting and social justice worlds.
She was the first in her family to go to college, breaking the standards that had been set for her because she wanted more.
“I thought, this is my way out. This is how I am going to escape,” McCarthy said.
She dipped her toes into journalism and poetry and spent time as a playwright and actress, worked with at-risk youth for five years and then spent nearly two decades working for the state before finally retiring. Throughout it all, she raised two children on her own.
She moved to Glide two years ago, establishing a cooperative community with a group of friends. Her life now centers on her writing.
“I was just thinking ‘what am I doing, I should just give this up,’ and then I received notice that I was going to be published in the Timberline Review. And then a few months later I found out about the Kay Snow Award and I was just blown away,” she said.
McCarthy will officially receive her award at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. McCarthy will also be in attendance at the Timberline Review Launch Party at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Willamette Writer’s Conference. For more information, including how to access these events online, visit bit.ly/3ubL9HC.
Currently, she serves on the board of the Oregon Writers Colony and has spent the past year as an Athaneum Fellow of the Attic Institute. She recently found out she was accepted as a Fellow at Fishtrap, a nature writing program in eastern Oregon.
McCarthy hopes to establish two writing groups in the area, one to build camaraderie while the other will help with the craft.
“I believe every person’s story is important,” McCarthy said. “That’s what I want to inspire with these writing groups. I just want to get people together to just say, ‘we’re going to write.’ I want to hear their stories.”
