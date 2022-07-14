Beth’Ann Gipson has dedicated much of the past 10 years to bringing traditional basketry back to the Cow Creek Band Of Umpqua Tribe Of Indians. Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Traditional Arts Recovery Program, she will be getting a little help towards this goal.
“I have a huge list of basketry we want to bring to bring back into our tribe, because it has slept for over 100 years,” Gipson said. “Mostly though, I want to bring back a traditional tobacco basket.”
These tobacco baskets range in size from those worn around an individuals neck to full size ceremonial baskets. Not only have most of the tribe’s baskets broken down throughout the years — one of the banes of using all natural resources — but the tribe also lost many of its traditional designs.
Gipson said the tribe has a few of its traditional baskets left; only a handful of these date back to the 1850s.
Because there are no master weavers left in the Umpqua tribe, Gipson and a small group of weavers have been working with members of the Yurok and Karuk tribes of Northern California. As grass and root people, she said the tribes have a lot in common when it comes to their weaving methods and designs.
She still remembers when her mentors told her not to expect to actually start weaving until she had three to five years of experience. The master weavers required her and her group to learn about not only each step and but also its importance.
Baskets are made from plant materials, which can only be gathered during a certain season depending on the plant. These baskets take up to 10 materials to create, which have to be gathered throughout the year. Then, each material has to be processed, dried and cured. Spruce root, for example, has to cure for up to a year.
“Now they are calling me a master weaver and even 10 years in, I still feel like I am too new to it all,” Gipson shared. “I’m just now starting to feel comfortable, but now I’ve got to teach others.”
The grant has helped with things like travel and lodging expenses for her and the weaver group so that they can properly gather the materials. It has also helped with teaching resources, so that nothing Gipson has learned is ever forgotten again.
“It is really important to me to devote my time to basketry so that it never sleeps again. This grant also gave me the opportunity to really dedicate time to my membership and their education,” she said.
By the end of the year, Gipson will have completed a new Wolf Eye basket, which is a design that hasn’t been attempted in over 100 years and no one else in the northwest has. Only one other exists within the Cow Creek Band Of Umpqua Tribe Of Indians.
It’s the most challenging design she has ever done, but she said to be the one to bring this special design back has been an honor.
“The goal 10 years ago when we started learning from the Yurok and Karuk was ‘teach us so we can teach our own,’” Gipson said. “Now I am teaching my own. And the exciting thing about it all is stepping in the footprints of our ancestors.”
