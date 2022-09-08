Five local musical groups will come together to celebrate community and music at the Hometown Music Festival on Saturday.
The event is hosted by the Roseburg Folklore Society, an organization well known for organizing musical events in the area. The group hasn’t been able to do that over the last few years due to COVID-19, president Marnie Allbritten said, but now they are ready to get back to normal.
“It’s just a celebration of getting back together to make music again,” she said.
Held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Umpqua Valley Arts outdoor stage, guests will be able to hear performances from the Oregon Oldtime Fiddler Association, Roseburg Concert Chorale, Umpqua Celtic Jam, Oregon Bluegrass Association and Winds of Umpqua Flute Circle. Each group will give about a 40 minute performance, then the festival will close out with a Roseburg Folklore Society sing-along circle.
“We’re just going to have a good old-fashioned sing-along,” Allbritten said. “So that’s the part that the Roseburg folklore society does. They have a sing-along once a month for people and folks just sit around and pick out songs they want to lead and lead them. We’re going to do that for the last hour of the of the concerts.”
Something truly unique about this event is that the goal was to feature not only local musicians, but musical groups that are always open to new members. None of these groups require auditions. Sign-up sheets for each group will be available for anyone interested in joining any of the performance groups.
It was important to Allbritten that the featured groups were all accepting new members. In fact, those were the only groups she contacted. It’s time, she said, for people to start coming together. What better way to do that than through music?
“We wanted to kind of celebrate our hometown music because, you know, we’re always bringing in folks from outside and that’s always entertaining and can be inspiring, but I really liked the fact that we have at least six — and this isn’t all of the ones that we have in the area — that people can just join, and really have a good time,” she said.
Dragon Wagon Food Trailer will be on site, with authentic Thai food available to purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and drinks. Allbritten did mention that temperatures are expected to be high this weekend and encourages patrons to dress appropriately and drink plenty of water.
The Hometown Music Festival is free for all.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
Erica Reynolds is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.