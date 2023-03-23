Melissa Ruth will be cutting to the bone in her newest album, “Bones,” releasing Friday.
“The songs all have that theme of being close to the bone. They’re also kind of the foundation and the structure of my world. The place that I call home,” Ruth explained “I would say that there’s nothing really fluffy about any of the material. Some of the ideas on here are foundational to me.”
The album is an exploration of Ruth’s life. A mix of old and new songs, this is the most personal album Ruth has ever created.
“All of the songs on it are my stories. Typically, I don’t write songs that are as personal. I mean, they always have some kernel of emotional truth,” Ruth said. “They all are sort of reflecting on childhood or lessons in adulthood or family histories.”
Ruth has called Douglas County home for 17 years. She grew up in British Columbia, Canada. Her family never had much, but they always found the funds to put their children through music lessons. She can’t really remember a time without music.
It was only natural to embrace music as her occupation as well as her passion. She met her husband, Johnny Leal, while attending Humboldt State University. The couple moved to Douglas County when Leal accepted a job at North Douglas High School in Drain, where he still teaches music to this day.
Some of these stories can be found on the album, but it also explores the Pacific Northwest through Ruth’s eyes. She also shares family stories from her own perspective, like what it was like being the daughter of a Russian immigrant who was escaping persecution by moving to Canada.
It isn’t just the lyrics that are stripped bare to the bone, but the instrumentation as well. In one particular song, Ruth is accompanied only by a guitar and mandolin. It’s a sound not heard before on her other albums.
Ruth said she isn’t sure why now was the time to release such a personal album, but she did know it was time to share these songs with the world. She describes the genre as “NorthCountry Western Country music with a Canadian Pacific Northwest feel.” It’s a glimpse into northwest Americana.
Leal said he learned a few new things about his wife through this album, both about her personally and about her family history.
“She probably won’t tell you, but she has an absolute vision for songs,” Leal said. “She will put all the pieces together in her head before we actually play. While she’s writing her songs she will put pieces together that are not there yet. She has a crazy, crazy good vision of how she wants things to sound.”
“Bones” releases Friday. It is available on various streaming platforms and can be purchased either from melissaruthmusic.com or at an upcoming live performance.
The album tour begins with a radio show in Eugene on Tuesday, followed by a range of live performances held throughout the state. There are currently no local shows booked, but Ruth — a high school music teacher by day — said she hopes to expand the tour and perform locally once school is out.
