If you could have any superpower, what would it be? The ability to fly like Superman? Super strength like Mr. Incredible? The ability to regenerate like Wolverine?
Like most recipients of superpowers, Lester Lopkins develops his in an unusual way. Lester is the main character of the newly released young adult novel “SNAPPED!” It is the first book written by Riddle High School Drama Adviser and Umpqua Actors Community Theatre president Martin Follose.
Lester’s powers appear after school bully Austin ends a day of abuse by shoving him into a locker. When Lester gets free, he discovers he has the ability to snap his fingers and stop time.
According to the book’s synopsis, Lester first uses his powers in all the wrong ways. Sure, they have leveled the playing field between the freshman and the school’s number one bully, but his vendetta against Austin eventually leads Lester and his two friends, Peter and Nellie, into life threatening danger.
The story might seem familiar to some current and past Douglas County residents. That’s because it was adapted from a movie Follose directed at Riddle High School in 2004. He then reworked that script into a stage play, which was performed in 2019.
“The first showing was at the old Harvard Cinema,” Follose said. “We rented one of the theaters and sold our own tickets. It was really, really awesome.”
The book combines elements from both the movie and the stage play, then adds aspects Follose never even thought of adding until he spoke to an editor that encouraged him to expend the storyline.
“She said she liked it a lot, but that I needed to add 10,000 more words to it to make it a young adult novel, which she felt would be more appropriate than a middle school novel,” Follose explained.
While the characters and many of the story aspects are still the same, much has been adapted from the original tale. The ending, in particular, is vastly different between all three renditions. Of the three, the book is the most mature of the stories.
Even with the differences between all three stories, the book’s cover ties the novel back into its predecessors. When the movie was made in 2004, Follose had large movie posters created to accompany its release. The poster has the three Riddle students who starred as Lester, Peter and Nellie. After hunting down each former student for permission, that poster — and those students — is includes as part of the cover.
“It was really fun to do and really easy, once I started filling in the holes, to take a script that I had written and just write it into a book,” Follose said.
Follose is no stranger to the publishing industry, though his experience comes from the over 17 plays he has had published. Publishing a book was a bit of a learning curve, he said, especially since he decided to self-publish rather than trying to go the traditional publishing route.
He must have done something right, because Union Square Review gave it 5/5 stars and Reedsy Review gave it 4/5 stars. His own editor suggested not releasing the book until he has neared completion on the second book, which Follose doesn’t know if he will write.
When asked why Follose chose this play to adapt to a novel, Follose said it was because the premise was fun.
“What could be more fun than if you could snap your fingers and stop time?” Follose said. “Plus, the movie has always been pretty special to me.”
“SNAPPED!” is available in paperback and e-book at amzn.to/3q01kEE. It is dedicated to the son of one of Follose’s former exchange students, who encouraged him to write the book.
“I hope readers see the change in both Lester and Austin,” Follose said. “People can change. Lester becomes more confidence and Austin is no longer a bully.”
