Contest season has reached its crescendo for local school musicians this year.
Music students have been attending music festivals and performing before judges and peers the last few months at music festival contests all over the state, including local competitions at North Douglas, Roseburg and South Umpqua high schools.
At regional festivals, schools had the opportunity to earn scores that qualified the ensembles and soloists to advance to the state competition this month.
Sutherlin Treble Duet, directed by Melissa Jmaeff, qualified at the State Chamber Ensemble Contest April 28.
Several local students qualified to advance at the State Solo Music Contest, on April 29, including Sutherlin High students Madyson Doolittle-Brown, a mezzo-soprano, and Nakota Root, a soprano, Roseburg High's Colton Kohler, on mallets, Tessa McGinnis, a soprano, Elkton High School's Abi Perrone, on trumpet, and Glide High School's Pauline Ngigi, a Soprano.
Local choirs competing at the state choir contest May 4-6 include Roseburg's Concert Choir, directed by Julie Cherry, Sutherlin's VocalEssence Choir, directed by Jmaeff, and the Oakland High School choir, directed by Matt Hill.
Local band's competing in the state band contest May 10-13 include Douglas High School's Symphonic Band, directed by Hannah Abercrombie, the South Umpqua High School Symphonic Band directed by Jeff Soffer, the Roseburg's Wind Ensemble, directed by Branden Hansen, the Oakland High School band, directed by Hill, and the Riddle High School Band directed by Marty Follose.
DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.