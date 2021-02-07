Roseburg Public Library patrons checked out more than 80,000 items in 2020, and popular series led the way in all age groups.
Patrons checked out more than 58,000 physical items and 22,000 electronic books and audiobooks. Although physical circulation was significantly lower than the previous year, primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-materials circulation nearly doubled. The Library Commission’s recommendation early last year to keep two electronic platforms (cloudLibrary and OverDrive) proved prescient.
When it came to physical books, longtime series continued to check out in big numbers. The Llama Llama series by Anna Dewdney and Where’s Waldo are timeless picture books that circulated dozens of times, as did Eric Carle’s colorful books such as “The Grouchy Ladybug” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
The two most popular standalone picture books were “Princess Bedtime Stories” and “Hangry” by Drew Brockington, which each checked out 10 times.
Beginning readers loved author Mo Willems so much they checked out his books 318 times! They also enjoyed perennial favorites The Berenstain Bears and Pete the Cat.
Roseburg’s tweens overwhelmingly enjoyed Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man graphic novel series of nine books, Lincoln Peirce’s Big Nate series of eight books and Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series of 15 books. Together, they checked out 468 times. Other popular series included Minecraft and Boxcar Children.
Young adults continued to devour manga, Japanese graphic novels. Popular series included “Konosuba, God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!” by Natsume Akatsuki, “My Hero Academia” by Khei Horikoshi and “Fairy Tale” by Hiro Mashima. The Hunger Games prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, was the highest circulating teen novel.
Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series is going strong after 25 books; the 24th title, “Blue Moon,” led all checkouts for adults with 36. The most popular standalone novels were “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens with 32 checkouts, “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (23) and “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (22).
Adults liked nonfiction books authored by nutrition expert Dr. Michael Greger and checked out “How Not to Die,” “How Not to Diet” and their companion cookbooks 35 times.
The most popular electronic title was “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, which checked out 63 times on cloudLibrary and OverDrive. Other high-circulating titles were “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott and “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.
Many of these well-loved series will feature new releases in 2021. Keep up with the library’s physical collection at roseburg.biblionix.com, and download the cloudLibrary and Libby apps for electronic materials.
Happy reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.